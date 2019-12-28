Bama Central
Video Recap: Alabama Football Practices at UCF Indoor Facility

Joey Blackwell

Orlando, Fla. — The Alabama football team practiced at Central Florida's Nicholson Fieldhouse Saturday afternoon in preparation for its upcoming matchup against Michigan in the Citrus Bowl.

The Crimson Tide was initially scheduled to practice at Celebration High School, but was forced to relocate to to inclement weather.

Check out some videos from Alabama's practice below:

The Crimson Tide takes on the Wolverines in the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1. Kickoff is scheduled for noon CT (ABC).

