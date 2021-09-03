Alabama Volleyball Drops Home Opener to Troy

The Trojans spoiled the home debut for Alabama in year three under head coach Lindsey Devine.

The fourth set needed 12 extra points for a winner to be determined, but it went in favor of Troy as the Trojans spoiled Alabama volleyball's home opener in year three under head coach Lindsey Devine with a 3-1 win.

The Crimson Tide came out strong in Foster Auditorium with a decisive 25-20 first set win to take the early 1-0 match lead. Alabama could not keep that momentum going and dropped the next three sets.

This was just Troy's third win in 15 attempts against Alabama volleyball. Most recently, Alabama had a 3-1 win in 2017.

The script flipped in the second set as the Trojans dominated on the way to a 25-16 win. They built an early lead in set three that Alabama eventually cut into, but the early deficit proved too much for Alabama to overcome and Troy held on to win 25-23.

The final set needed 64 total points and was back-and-forth affair with eight different set points before the Trojans took the set and the match with a 32-30 win.

In the loss, the Crimson Tide was led on offense by Abby Marjama and Kennedy Muckelroy with 13 kills each. Cheyenne Hayes was the match-leader with 17 total kills for the Trojans.

Alabama started out the season strong last weekend at the Marshall Invitational with three straight wins and falls to 3-1 on the season with the loss to Troy.

This was the first game of the weekend for Alabama as part of the Crimson Tide Invitational. They will play Buffalo Friday night at 6 and then Southern Miss to close out the weekend Saturday at 2 p.m.