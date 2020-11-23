Alabama Volleyball Inks Six During Fall Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball welcomes six talented newcomers during the November signing period, including three Under Armour All-Americans.

“I am extremely proud of the way our entire volleyball staff approached the recruiting process for the 2021 class,” UA head coach Lindsey Devine said. “It was important to identify young women who possessed the core values of honesty, respect and integrity that have served as our foundation to shape the vision of the Alabama volleyball program. After speaking, Zooming, conducting on-court evaluations and visiting with these individuals, we believe we have recruited mature and passionate competitors who will represent this program and the University with pride and commitment to our future success.”

The six signees are listed alphabetically below:

SHAYE EGGLESTON

Outside Hitter – Brentwood, Tenn. – Brentwood High School

2019 Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year

2020 Under Armour Third Team All-American

MaxPreps, JVA Ultra Ankle and Prep Volleyball All-American

Four-time Tennessee state champion

SYDNEY GHOLSON

Libero/Defensive Specialist – Keller, Texas – Keller High School

17 USA National Champion on TAV Blue in 2019

2019 National All-Tournament Team

2019 Prep Volleyball 17s Club Second Team All-American

2017 District Champion

2018 All-District Second Team

SAMI JACOBS

Outside Hitter – Prosper, Texas – Prosper High School

2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-Ameircan

2020 Under Armour All-Region

AVCA Phenom Watch List

Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 Top 150 list

Two-time First Team All-District

MALIA MOORE

Setter – Mills River, N.C. – West Henderson High School

Four-time All-Conference

Two-time Times News Player of the Year

State runner-up (2019), third place at AAUs (2020)

Frosh 59 list

Prep Volleyball 2021 Watch List

BROOKE SLUSSER

Setter – Denton, Texas – Guyer High School

2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American

2020 Under Armour All-Region

2019 District Hitter of the Year

2019 AVCA Phenom list

Two-time Open National Champion and Open Silver Medalist

LAILA SMITH

Middle Blocker – New Castle, Ind. – New Castle High School