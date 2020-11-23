Alabama Volleyball Inks Six During Fall Signing Period
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball welcomes six talented newcomers during the November signing period, including three Under Armour All-Americans.
“I am extremely proud of the way our entire volleyball staff approached the recruiting process for the 2021 class,” UA head coach Lindsey Devine said. “It was important to identify young women who possessed the core values of honesty, respect and integrity that have served as our foundation to shape the vision of the Alabama volleyball program. After speaking, Zooming, conducting on-court evaluations and visiting with these individuals, we believe we have recruited mature and passionate competitors who will represent this program and the University with pride and commitment to our future success.”
The six signees are listed alphabetically below:
SHAYE EGGLESTON
Outside Hitter – Brentwood, Tenn. – Brentwood High School
- 2019 Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year
- 2020 Under Armour Third Team All-American
- MaxPreps, JVA Ultra Ankle and Prep Volleyball All-American
- Four-time Tennessee state champion
SYDNEY GHOLSON
Libero/Defensive Specialist – Keller, Texas – Keller High School
- 17 USA National Champion on TAV Blue in 2019
- 2019 National All-Tournament Team
- 2019 Prep Volleyball 17s Club Second Team All-American
- 2017 District Champion
- 2018 All-District Second Team
SAMI JACOBS
Outside Hitter – Prosper, Texas – Prosper High School
- 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-Ameircan
- 2020 Under Armour All-Region
- AVCA Phenom Watch List
- Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 Top 150 list
- Two-time First Team All-District
MALIA MOORE
Setter – Mills River, N.C. – West Henderson High School
- Four-time All-Conference
- Two-time Times News Player of the Year
- State runner-up (2019), third place at AAUs (2020)
- Frosh 59 list
- Prep Volleyball 2021 Watch List
BROOKE SLUSSER
Setter – Denton, Texas – Guyer High School
- 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American
- 2020 Under Armour All-Region
- 2019 District Hitter of the Year
- 2019 AVCA Phenom list
- Two-time Open National Champion and Open Silver Medalist
LAILA SMITH
Middle Blocker – New Castle, Ind. – New Castle High School
- Three-time Indiana state champion, two-time conference champion
- 2019 First Team All-State and All-Conference
- Third place at 2019 Nationals Open (Munciana 16s)
- 2018 15U Nationals All-American