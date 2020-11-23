SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

Alabama Volleyball Inks Six During Fall Signing Period

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama volleyball welcomes six talented newcomers during the November signing period, including three Under Armour All-Americans.

“I am extremely proud of the way our entire volleyball staff approached the recruiting process for the 2021 class,” UA head coach Lindsey Devine said. “It was important to identify young women who possessed the core values of honesty, respect and integrity that have served as our foundation to shape the vision of the Alabama volleyball program. After speaking, Zooming, conducting on-court evaluations and visiting with these individuals, we believe we have recruited mature and passionate competitors who will represent this program and the University with pride and commitment to our future success.”

The six signees are listed alphabetically below:

SHAYE EGGLESTON

Outside Hitter – Brentwood, Tenn. – Brentwood High School

  • 2019 Tennessee Gatorade State Player of the Year
  • 2020 Under Armour Third Team All-American
  • MaxPreps, JVA Ultra Ankle and Prep Volleyball All-American
  • Four-time Tennessee state champion

SYDNEY GHOLSON

Libero/Defensive Specialist – Keller, Texas – Keller High School

  • 17 USA National Champion on TAV Blue in 2019
  • 2019 National All-Tournament Team
  • 2019 Prep Volleyball 17s Club Second Team All-American
  • 2017 District Champion
  • 2018 All-District Second Team

SAMI JACOBS

Outside Hitter – Prosper, Texas – Prosper High School

  • 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-Ameircan
  • 2020 Under Armour All-Region
  • AVCA Phenom Watch List
  • Prep Volleyball Class of 2021 Top 150 list
  • Two-time First Team All-District

MALIA MOORE

Setter – Mills River, N.C. – West Henderson High School

  • Four-time All-Conference
  • Two-time Times News Player of the Year
  • State runner-up (2019), third place at AAUs (2020)
  • Frosh 59 list
  • Prep Volleyball 2021 Watch List

BROOKE SLUSSER

Setter – Denton, Texas – Guyer High School

  • 2020 Under Armour Honorable Mention All-American
  • 2020 Under Armour All-Region
  • 2019 District Hitter of the Year
  • 2019 AVCA Phenom list
  • Two-time Open National Champion and Open Silver Medalist

LAILA SMITH

Middle Blocker – New Castle, Ind. – New Castle High School

  • Three-time Indiana state champion, two-time conference champion
  • 2019 First Team All-State and All-Conference
  • Third place at 2019 Nationals Open (Munciana 16s)
  • 2018 15U Nationals All-American
THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Players Grateful for Kicker Will Reichard this Thanksgiving

Reichard is 54-for-54 so far this season in field goals and extra points for the Crimson Tide

Joey Blackwell

Nick Saban on Auburn QB Bo Nix: "He's Very Effective in Every Regard"

During his Monday press conference, the Crimson Tide coach offered up high praise to the Auburn signal caller

Tyler Martin

Alabama Gymnastics 2021 Regular-Season Schedule Released

The Crimson Tide’s regular season is comprised of an eight-meet, conference-only slate

UA_Athletics

Alabama’s DeVonta Smith Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

The league’s new leader in receiving touchdowns is this week’s offensive player of the week

Tyler Martin

DeVonta Smith is the Bama Central Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

Smith broke both the Alabama program record and SEC record for most career touchdown receptions

Joey Blackwell

All Things Bama Podcast: Who Are the Four Best Teams in College Football?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Tyler Martin

Alabama Players in the NFL Tracker Week 11: Derrick Henry Does in Ravens Again

Tua Tagovailoa is aiming to become just the second quarterback in 40 years to start career 4-0 as a rookie

Christopher Walsh

by

TylerMartin

The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly: Kentucky at Alabama Game Review

The final word on the Crimson Tide's 60-point victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium after an unexpected two-week layoff

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 23, 2020

Your daily briefing on what’s going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

The Sunday Comic, Crimson Tikes: Merry Deer Season

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco