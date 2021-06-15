Alabama Wing Joshua Primo to Participate in NBA Combine

Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford will not work out for scouts and teams during the 2021 NBA combine

The NBA announced that 69 players are expected to participate in the upcoming combine for the draft, including three who played for Alabama last season.

John Petty Jr., Herbert Jones and Joshua Primo will all go through the evaluation process.

Crimson Tide guard Jaden Shackelford was not on the list.

Primo and Shackelford both maintained their college eligibility and retain the option to return to Alabama.

If he remains the draft, Primo will be the youngest player available. Having turned 18 in December, he met the age deadline by just eight days.

In his only season in a Crimson Tide uniform, Primo averaged 8.1 points on 43 percent shooting from the field and 38 percent from three-point range and 3.4 rebounds. He made 30 appearances while starting 19 games.

The 2021 NBA draft combine will take place next week, June 21-27 at Wintrust Arena and Marriott Marquis in Chicago.

It will consist of team interview sessions, five-on-five games, shooting drills, measurements, strength and agility testing, half-court drills and medical evaluations.

Ten team personnel members are able to attend the on-court portion and six total members per team are allowed for the in-person interviews with prospects. These directions are the same as the 2019 draft combine.

This year's combine will be televised on ESPN Networks. Coverage will include the five-on-five games and strength and agility testing. The 2020 draft combine was completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 2021 NBA draft will be held on July 29 at 8 p.m. ET, and the first round will be televised by ESPN and ABC.

The second round will be aired on just ESPN. The deadline for an early entry player to apply for the draft is May 30 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

The deadline to withdraw from the draft as an early-entry player is July 19 at 4 p.m. CT.