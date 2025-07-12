Josh Primo Left Off Bulls Summer League Roster: Roll Call
Josh Primo will not appear in Summer League action for the Chicago Bulls, as the former Alabama guard entering year five did not make the trip to Las Vegas due to left foot soreness, the team announced.
The injury is unrelated to the previous issue he was recovering from when he joined the Bulls on an Exhibit 10 contract last year.
Chicago has three more games scheduled before the Summer League playoffs begin July 18. The Bulls are set to face Sacramento on Saturday, Indiana on Monday and Milwaukee on Wednesday.
SEC News:
Did You Notice?
Former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada scored eight on 4-of-6 shooting for the Grizzlies in a 92-78 loss to the Boston Celtics. He played 16 minutes and added one defensive rebound.
Bud Cauley (-3) and Justin Thomas (-1) made the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open, held at The Renaissance Club in Scotland. For Thomas, it marked the first time in two months he has made consecutive cuts.
Former South Carolina left-hander Ashton Crowther committed to Alabama via the transfer portal. He recorded a 4.38 ERA over 37 innings pitched this season.
Countdown to Crimson Tide's 2025 Football Season Opener:
- 49 Days.
On This Day in Crimson Tide History:
- July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had the price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.
Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:
July 12: "You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load."- Paul W. “Bear” Bryant