Alabama Without Another Member of Radio Broadcast Team

The Alabama radio tea will be down another part of its broadcast team this season, but this time it's for a reason worth celebrating.

Former Crimson Tide All-American safety Rashad Johnson has gotten into coaching and has been named as part of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers staff. He's listed as a defensive assistant.

Johnson had granted a Bill Walsh Coaching Fellow that allowed him to assist the coaching staff during training camp.

Apparently the Buccaneers liked what they saw and hired him full-time.

Johnson has been the sideline reporter for the Crimson Tide Sports Network for four seasons. This years's broadcasts will already be without Eli Gold, who has been sidelined due to health reasons.

Chris Stewart will fill in as necessary until Gold is able to return. Cory Reamer as hired to fill in Stewart's former position has broadcast host. John Parker Wilson remains the analyst for radio broadcast.

The NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship is only available to former players. Johnson was drafted in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals He played for them through 2015, and then spent one season with the Tennessee Titans,

The program's objective is to use NFL clubs’ training camps, offseason workout programs and minicamps to give talented coaches opportunities to observe, participate, gain experience and ultimately gain a full-time NFL coaching position

"Designed as a vocational tool to increase the number of full-time NFL minority coaches, all 32 NFL clubs participate each year. Specific aspects of the program — including hiring, compensation and coaching duties — are administered on a club-by-club basis."

Alabama opens the season Saturday against Utah State at Bryant-Denny Stadium.