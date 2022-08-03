Legendary Alabama Announcer Eli Gold Sidelined Due to Health Reasons

Eli Gold, the radio voice of the Alabama Crimson Tide for more than 30 years, will not be behind the microphone for a while, and miss the start at least the start of the 2022 football season.

The 68-year-old will be sidelined due to health issues. There's no timetable for his return, which a source indicated could be anywhere from weeks to months.

Jim Carabin, vice president and general manager of Crimson Tide Sports Marketing, made the formal announcement Wednesday morning. Chris Stewart will fill in for Gold for games and also host the “The Nick Saban Show” and “Hey, Coach” radio broadcasts.

Gold started calling Alabama football games in 1988. He's also served as the play-by-play commentator for Alabama basketball on the Crimson Tide Sports Network.

In 2019, he was honored with the Chris Schenkel Award at the National Football Foundation’s 62nd Annual Awards Dinner. Presented annually since 1996, the award recognizes individuals who have had long, distinguished careers broadcasting college football with direct ties to a specific university

"It’s a remarkable honor," Gold said at the time. "Any time you get any kind of a career or a lifetime achievement award it’s so flattering and just so unbelievable. You know, I never could have imagined anything like this as a kid growing up in New York City.

“It’s very, very special. I will be up there accepting the award, but I guarantee I’m accepting it on behalf of many, many, many, many, many, many, many other people who have helped me along the way.”

Gold's broadcasting careers has gone well beyond collegiate athletics.

For 41 years, Gold called NASCAR races, to go with 12 years as a professional hockey announcer, including stints with the NHL's St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

He was the first play-by-play announcer for the UAB Blazers basketball team and spent four years as the voice of the Birmingham Barons baseball team (Double-A, Chicago White Sox). Getting back to football, he’s called Arena Football League games for numerous networks.

But Gold is best known for Crimson Tide football and his trademark call "Touchdown Alabama!" During his time behind the microphone for the program its won seven national championships and 11 SEC titles.

“I’ve been blessed. You’re a better broadcaster if you have a good story to tell,” he said. “There were some seasons that weren’t all that spectacular, but I’ve been with the university through what has been arguably the greatest sports era in this school’s history. So when you have good stories to tell you’re automatically a better broadcaster.

“I was with NASCAR during its height. I’ve been championship-winning baseball and hockey teams. So I’ve had great stories to tell.”

Two year ago, Gold had his streak of calling more than 400 Crimson Tide games ended after he tested positive for Covid-19. Stewart served as the substitute in the radio booth, alongside John Parker Wilson.