Chris Stewart Repaying a Debt Filling in for Eli Gold as Alabama Play-by-Play Man

Chris Stewart knows what Eli Gold is going through.

Gold, the Alabama football play-by-play man for the Crimson Tide Sports Network since 1988, won’t be in the booth on Sept. 3 for the season opener against Utah State due to health issues.

Stewart, who’s been a part of the CTSN crew for 20-plus years, will fill in during Gold’s absence.

Stewart knows what it’s like to stop doing a job you’re passionate about to refocus your attention on an uphill health battle. He fought through his own health problems the last few years. He recovered from a stroke, bypass surgery and an infection that followed.

“It’s one of the reasons why it’s such a tough situation for everybody,” Stewart said. “First and foremost, he’s having a difficult time, which we all hate for him. It’s an incredible opportunity I’ve been given, and am grateful I’m being asked to fill this role. I just hate the fact my services are needed in this way.”

Stewart views his role as football play-by-play man as repayment of a debt. During his recovery, he missed a lot of time from the microphone calling UA baseball and basketball games and helping in the booth for football games. Others picked up the slack in his absence, and Stewart said he’s glad he can return the favor.

“It’s not something I’m happy to do, I’m happy to do it,” Stewart said. “I’m so grateful for my own health and that it’s fully restored but I’m equipped now to pick up the extra responsibilities. It’s not a strain on me. I’m in a much better spot.”

Stewart said Gold is in good spirits and has received hundreds of letters from Crimson Tide fans hoping for a speedy recovery.

Eli Gold

Stewart has spent several years watching Gold do play-by-play for Alabama football. He even listened to him as a kid as Gold called hockey games for the Birmingham Bulls and minor league baseball with the Birmingham Barons. Stewart often gets asked about what he’s learned from observing Gold all these years.

“One thing is the professionalism of how he goes about doing the job,” Stewart said. “I would be foolish not to have tried to learn and emulate that part of it. You have to be yourself. There is only one of him, I can’t possibly do it like him.

“I hope I’m able to bring the same level of professionalism and detail to the job that people have grown accustomed to with him on the job.”

Stewart, who took over for Gold 20 years ago with handling Alabama basketball play-by-play, has stepped in for Gold on football duties once before.

During the 2020 season, Gold missed the Arkansas game due to COVID-19, which broke his streak of calling 409 straight games. Stewart filled in, but the circumstances were not ideal. Stewart, color analyst John Parker Wilson and engineer Tom Stipe were in separate booths inside Bryant-Denny Stadium because of coronavirus protocols.

What made it more difficult was the game was at Arkansas, so Stewart, Wilson and Stipe watched the action on separate TV monitors in Tuscaloosa and called the game that was played in Fayetteville.

“So, we’ve done a game together and we’ve done it under tougher broadcast circumstances than what we will have with the Utah State game,” Stewart said. “This one will be different with us being in the same zip code as the game and with actual people in the stands.”

Stewart will continue handling his normal duties of hosting the “Nick Saban Show,” which tapes on the field following the game and airs the next day. He’ll fill in for Gold as host for “Hey Coach” with Saban, which airs Thursday’s.

