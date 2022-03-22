Skip to main content

Alabama Avenges Regular-Season Loss to Tulane; Advances in WNIT

Crimson Tide guard Megan Abrams joins the 1,000-point club while Alabama shoots 50 percent from the field.

More than four months after losing to the non-conference foe in a close game down the stretch, the University of Alabama women’s basketball team at last toppled Tulane, 81-77, in the Women’s National Invitation Tournament Round 2 in New Orleans, La., Monday. 

The Crimson Tide improved to 19-13 (6-10) on the season, while the Green Wave fell to 21-10 (11-5) in 2021-22.

In the process, Megan Abrams reached the 1,000-point club after a pullup jumper in the third quarter to help Alabama get within two points of Tulane. The senior has combined for 1,009 points in nearly four seasons at the Capstone.

Four starters turned in double-digit performances, Abrams included, as the Crimson Tide shot 50.0 percent from the field on 24-of-48 shooting. The Crimson Tide also made nine of its 19 attempts from long range and 24 of its 27 attempts from the line.

Brittany Davis paced the team in scoring and rebounding, recording 22 points and 10 rebounds to mark her seventh double-double of the season. More than half of her points came from the line, knocking down all 12 of her free-throw attempts. Davis added four assists and a steal in 39 minutes of action.

Jana Mingo-Young scored 21 points on an impressive 7-of-9 from the field, including sinking a pair of three-point field goals, while she added six rebounds and three assists to her stat line. 

Abrams added 19 points en route to her fifth straight game of scoring at least 19 points.

Hannah Barber rounded out the foursome, tacking on 12 points thanks to four makes from long range. The senior also grabbed five rebounds off the glass.

The game featured 20 lead changes and nine ties. 

Tulane took its biggest lead in the game, seven points, toward the end of the third quarter, but Alabama responded with a 10-0 run at the start of the fourth quarter to gain momentum down the stretch.

Alabama had its fourth game this season of shooting at least 50.0 percent from the field, while it also outrebounded the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the nation, 31-27.

Alabama will host Houston in the third round of the WNIT, Thursday at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum.

Screen Shot 2022-03-21 at 11.19.13 PM
Alabama women's basketball Abrams

Megan Abrams

Alabama women's basketball Brittany Davis

Brittany Davis

Alabama guard JaMya Mingo-Young (2) and Auburn guard Sania Wells (2) scramble after the ball during the SEC Women's Basketball Tournament game in Nashville, Tenn. on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.

JaMya Mingo-Young

OPP Barber 2101311906Tracy Glantz

Hannah Barber

