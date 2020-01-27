Alabama Women’s Basketball Claims Victory Over Vanderbilt, 98-61

The Alabama women’s basketball team grabbed a 98-61 win over Vanderbilt on Sunday afternoon inside Coleman Coliseum.

The 98 points was the highest amount scored by the Crimson Tide during an SEC game since 1999.

The 37-point win also marked the largest margin of victory against an SEC team since Alabama played Mississippi State, 97-64, in January of 1996.

Sophomore Brittany Davis led the team to the win with her 15 points. Davis also set a new career-best by going 4-of-6 from the 3-point line and finishing the game with four steals.

Sophomore De’Sha Benjamin grabbed a team-high of nine boards while also contributing 14 points. Junior Jordan Lewis put up 12 points for the Crimson Tide, making this her 10 consecutive game in double digits with 15 games total.

“Last week was one of the hardest weeks you could ever put a student-athlete in referring to close and gut-wrenching losses,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said. “The harder it gets, the harder we go. It’s about your response, I think it really taught me a lot about who they are today. If that is not an exclamation about their effort and energy, then I am not sure what is.

“I am just really proud of these kids; their resiliency and toughness. The ability to look forward and not look back says a lot about who they are as people.”

Alabama came in hot during the first ten minutes of play by scoring a season-high of 32 points, taking the 32-7 advantage. The energy continued into the second quarter, when Alabama scored 29 points with under five minutes to go in the half. Vanderbilt fought back right before the half, cutting the lead to 47-23.

The Crimson Tide held Vanderbilt to 11 during the third quarter after dropping another 25 points. Alabama continued the momentum into the fourth quarter with a 72-34 lead.

Alabama takes on Arkansas inside Coleman Coliseum on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Net+.