Alabama Women’s Basketball Falls to No. 23/24 Tennessee, 82-56

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama struggled to find its offensive rhythm, shooting 34.5 percent from the floor, in Sunday’s 82-56 loss to No. 23/24 Tennessee. The Crimson Tide now stands at 11-2 overall and 4-2 in Southeastern Conference action, while the Lady Volunteers move to 9-2 on the season and 3-1 in league play.

“On a day like today, you have to credit Tennessee," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "They shot the ball extremely well, and we shot it very poorly. I think you have to attribute a lot of that to their length and size. We charted the first half and we missed five layups – the second, we missed nine. You can’t miss 14 layups and 10 free throws – which is 38 points. You have to be able to finish those easy buckets. Free throws are free and those layups are easy. We made things really hard on ourselves offensively today. Again, when you look at the percentages of shooting the basketball, we were 4-of-18 from three, 20-of-58 and 12-of-22. That’s uncharacteristic of who we’ve been.

"I think sometimes you can get really negative or you can just credit the other team. They shot the ball really well today. They had great balance and points in the paint. Jordan Horston had seven assists and two turnovers. We had three assists as a team. When you don’t make shots and you can’t get stops, it was definitely not the day we expected to have. We got beat by a very good Tennessee team today. We just have to regroup, let that go at midnight, have short-term memory and stay positive. We know that in the SEC, you have good days and bad days. It’s all in how you handle both.”

Jordan Lewis led all scorers for the second game in a row with 22 points, while Jasmine Walker recorded her eighth double-double of the season with 17 points and a game-best 12 rebounds.

After a tightly contested first quarter with neither team leading by more than three, Tennessee scored 16 unanswered in the second frame to pull in front 32-16 at the 4:54 mark. The Lady Vols would lead by 19 at the half and go on to lead by as many as 29 in the contest.

Tide-bits:

Lewis scored in double figures for the ninth time in the 11 games she’s played in this season and had over 20 points for the fifth time in 2020-21.

Walker has had a double-double in four-straight games, the longest streak since Tierney Jenkins had eight in a row during the 2010-11 season.

Up next, Alabama hosts Auburn for the first of two games against the Tigers this season on Sunday, Jan. 24 (1 p.m. CT, ESPNU).