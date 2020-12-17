Jasmine Walker Scores 1,000th Career Point as Alabama tops Nicholls, 86-46

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Jasmine Walker netted her 1,000th career point and led the Crimson Tide offensively with 21 on the night in Alabama’s 86-46 victory over the Nicholls in women’s basketball action.

With the win, the Crimson Tide moved to 6-0 overall, while the loss dropped the Colonels to 1-4.

Walker is the 30th member of Alabama’s 1,000 Point Club, which she entered in under three full seasons. She also finished with a game-high 11 rebounds to record her third double-double of the season and 13th of her career.

Walker was joined in double figures by Keyara Jones, who had a season-best 17 points, including 15 from three-point range, and Allie Craig Cruce with 10 points. Hannah Barber was the team’s leader in assists with seven.

Alabama forced 28 Nicholls’ turnovers and capitalized by scoring 36 points off those miscues. The bench was also huge for the Tide, contributing 40 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and six steals.

“Our team came out and took care of business and had a presence about them," Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said. "We missed some easy shots, and we’ve got to learn that we can’t allow that to dictate as we move along. We’ve just got to continue to play and take the next best shot.

“I want to say congratulations to Jas on 1,000 points. It’s absolutely astounding to see her journey and what she’s accomplished. To join that club here, I know she’s really, really proud to be a part of it. For what she’s done in the time that she’s been here, it’s just been amazing. I’m really, really proud, and she knows this, of how she’s rebounding the basketball right now because I know that’s an area of improvement she really wanted to improve … being aggressive on the board this year. When she’s a double-double night in and night out, we’re a much better team."

News and Notes

• The Tide has out-rebounded its opponent in all six games.

• Alabama continues to make frequent trips to the free-throw line, including 23 times Wednesday night. In all, the Crimson Tide has taken 145 free throws compared to its opponents’ 63 attempts in 2020.

• Alabama has scored 75 or more points in all six games.

• The Crimson Tide hit a season-high 13 threes.

• With her 21 points, Walker has reached the 20-point plateau in five of six games this season. She’s scored in double figures every time out.

• Walker recorded back-to-back double-doubles for the second time in her career after adding 15 points and 12 boards at Mercer on Sunday.

• Alabama will play its final road contest of the non-conference season on Saturday when it heads to Memphis to take on the Tigers at 2 p.m. CT. The game will stream live on ESPN+ and can be heard on the Crimson Tide Sports Network.