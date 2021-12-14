Skip to main content
December 14, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
All Things BamaForumsRecruitingBama/NFLHistorySI.comSI TIXASWA
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Guard Transfer Loyal McQueen

The guard previously played at Georgia Tech, and she will be eligible in the fall of 2022 for the Crimson Tide.
Author:

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - One of the storylines of the 2021 Alabama women's basketball season has been the play of its transfer players, as the newcomers have shined in Alabama's first 11 games. 

On Tuesday afternoon, Alabama added another dynamic transfer in guard Loyal McQueen, a previous high profile recruit of the class of 2020. McQueen spent her first season with Georgia Tech, but now she will be in the Alabama program with her eligibility beginning in the fall of 2022. 

McQueen will enroll at Alabama next month, being able to develop in the program for a while before being able to play. 

Coming from the state of South Carolina, McQueen was highly recruited because of her speed, ball skills, and shooting ability. 

Read More

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 8.8 points per game in her freshman season with Georgia Tech, and she started 21 games. From long range, McQueen shot an impressive 36.8 percent. Plus, McQueen is an above average facilitator on the offensive side of the floor, and she looks for the best possible shot each possession. 

She is a huge addition for Alabama, as she has experience to go along with her raw skill. McQueen is the next in line of elite playmakers that Alabama has landed in the transfer portal, and her speed and shooting ability will work well in the Crimson Tide system. 

Kristy Curry on McQueen (courtesy of Alabama Athletics): 

"Loyal is a dynamic, up-tempo, lead guard who will excel in our system of play. She is a well-rounded student-athlete who has a great support system around her, and we are so excited to have her and her family joining our Alabama family. She has been an impact player at each stage in her career, and we are excited to coach her as she will make an immediate impact in our program."

Loyal McQueen
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Guard Transfer Loyal McQueen

6 minutes ago
Herbert Jones, New Orleans Pelicans
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

3 hours ago
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young's Heisman Trip
All Things Bama

All Things Bama Podcast: After Heisman Win, Where Does Bryce Young Rank in Alabama QB Lore?

3 hours ago
Bryce Young at Texas A&M
All Things Bama

Four Alabama Football Players Named to Sporting News All-America First Team

3 hours ago
120421_MFB_Runout_SEC_RC3482
Recruiting

Early Signing Day Preview: Will Alabama Stay No. 1?

6 hours ago
The Best of Crimson Tikes: June 2021
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Bryce's Wing

7 hours ago
Minkah Fitzpatrick cover Sports Illustrated, Dec. 14, 2017
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: December 14, 2021

14 hours ago
Renovated Recruiting Room
Recruiting

Recruits Alabama is Looking to Add on Early Signing Day

23 hours ago