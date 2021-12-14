Alabama Women's Basketball Lands Guard Transfer Loyal McQueen

The guard previously played at Georgia Tech, and she will be eligible in the fall of 2022 for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - One of the storylines of the 2021 Alabama women's basketball season has been the play of its transfer players, as the newcomers have shined in Alabama's first 11 games.

On Tuesday afternoon, Alabama added another dynamic transfer in guard Loyal McQueen, a previous high profile recruit of the class of 2020. McQueen spent her first season with Georgia Tech, but now she will be in the Alabama program with her eligibility beginning in the fall of 2022.

McQueen will enroll at Alabama next month, being able to develop in the program for a while before being able to play.

Coming from the state of South Carolina, McQueen was highly recruited because of her speed, ball skills, and shooting ability.

The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 8.8 points per game in her freshman season with Georgia Tech, and she started 21 games. From long range, McQueen shot an impressive 36.8 percent. Plus, McQueen is an above average facilitator on the offensive side of the floor, and she looks for the best possible shot each possession.

She is a huge addition for Alabama, as she has experience to go along with her raw skill. McQueen is the next in line of elite playmakers that Alabama has landed in the transfer portal, and her speed and shooting ability will work well in the Crimson Tide system.

Kristy Curry on McQueen (courtesy of Alabama Athletics):

"Loyal is a dynamic, up-tempo, lead guard who will excel in our system of play. She is a well-rounded student-athlete who has a great support system around her, and we are so excited to have her and her family joining our Alabama family. She has been an impact player at each stage in her career, and we are excited to coach her as she will make an immediate impact in our program."