Alabama Women's Basketball Looking Forward to Thanksgiving Week Home Stand

Ahead of three games in Coleman Coliseum this week, Kristy Curry and Megan Abrams spoke about the current status of Alabama women's basketball.

Alabama women's basketball (2-2) came up short in a hard fought game with Duke on Sunday in the Maggie Dixon Classic, and head coach Kristy Curry and her team have a busy Thanksgiving week ahead. The home stand begins with Mercer

"Excited to be back home," Curry said. "I loved our team's fight and grit and effort against Duke. We came up a little short, there's things we have to clean up, but overall I felt like it was one of those games where we can really learn a lot about ourselves."

Four games into the season, Alabama is figuring out its identity as a team.

"We've had some good tests," Curry said. "We'd love to sitting here undefeated, but we're not. We feel like its a really good team that we have, and we just have to continue to build and work through and grow and get better. I love this team, I love who they can be and I think they know that.

"Are we where we want to be? No, but I love the direction we're headed."

Senior guard Megan Abrams posted a career high 27 points in the game against Duke, along with seven rebounds.

"Its definitely a confidence booster just to see the ball go through the basket, but like I always say, there's four other girls on the court with me at a time," Abrams said. "Like coach said, just getting one percent better everyday. Looking forward to our schedule, playing in the SEC, you know, is not going to be easy.

"These close games in the beginning I think we're just going to learn from it and continue on down the road because, like I said, our schedule in the SEC is not easy. We're just going to have to compete, get better everyday, and continue to grow."

Curry spoke of the newcomers on this year's team, explaining how they are growing as this season is now in full swing.

"Its a combination of factors," Curry said. "They seem to be very conscientious and care a whole lot. I think it starts with your heart, and their hearts are in the right place. They bring great energy and work ethic every single day, you don't have to coach effort.

"These kids leave a legacy. They understand what legacy means. It means something to them to be Alabama for life. It's where legends are made, and they're going to be legends for life."

Alabama begins its home stand with Mercer on Wednesday night at 6 p.m. CT in Coleman Coliseum, followed by a game Friday against Western Carolina at 2 p.m. CT and Sunday at 1 p.m. CT against Bethune-Cookman.