Alabama Women’s Basketball Opens Season with 83-68 Win Over Samford

UA_Athletics

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women’s basketball team opened its 2020-21 season with an 83-68 win over in-state foe Samford in Coleman Coliseum Wednesday afternoon.

Forward Jasmine Walker led the Crimson Tide with 22 points on 9-17 shooting, including going 3-of-5 from the three-point line. She also led Alabama with seven rebounds. Forwards Ariyah Copeland (18) and De’Sha Benjamin (11) also scored in double digits for Alabama.

Guard Jordan Lewis, who had a game-high six assists, opened the contest and Alabama’s season with a three-point basket, to give the Tide a lead it would never relinquish. Overall, Alabama shot 40 percent from beyond the arc, tallying 33 points.

Head Coach Kristy Curry Said

“Today was really good for us. I thought Samford did an excellent job. They won their (conference) tournament. They won their league last year. They’re so very well coached. They have two really, really good veterans in Battle and Armstrong, being player of the year in that league. I thought today was a really great test. I just appreciate them. Two weeks out, we were left without a game, and they stepped up and said we’ll come to Tuscaloosa. I know that Carley (Kuhns) and I want our teams to be able to compete and be challenged early in the year. I thought they did a really good job changing their defense, giving us a lot of different looks and really an opportunity for us to get better today. We wish them the best of luck with their season, and we’re thankful for the opportunity we had today to compete. I’m proud of our team. I thought when Samford would make a run, we would counter. I really am proud of our effort and the fact that we won the game. We obviously need to defend and rebound better. There’s probably not a coach in the country that’s not going to be feeling that way after Game 1. I loved our offensive output. I loved how we spread the ball around. We did some really good things.”

Game One

  • Alabama is now 8-2 all-time against Samford after winning its first game against the Bulldogs since 2002
  • Alabama is now 6-2 in season openers under Curry
  • Wednesday’s win over Samford marked the Tide’s first game in 265 days after playing its final game of the 2019-20 campaign on March 5 at the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Greenville, S.C. before the remainder of the season was canceled due to COVID-19 on March 13
  • Walker, who was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, nearly doubled her career scoring average (11.9) and was just off her career high of 24 after scoring 22 points against Samford

Up Next

  • The Crimson Tide returns to action Sunday, Nov. 29 at home against Houston at 2 p.m.
  • Tickets are available through the Alabama Ticket Office (205.348.2262), located in the lobby of Coleman Coliseum, and online atwww.rolltide.com
  • The Alabama-Houston matchup will be streamed on the SEC Network+
Screen Shot 2020-11-25 at 4.24.29 PM
