Alabama Women's Basketball Outmatched by No. 1 South Carolina, 83-51

Taking down number one is always a challenge, and tonight's game proved how difficult it truly is.

Alabama (11-10, 2-8 SEC) traveled to Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. to take on No. 1 South Carolina, (21-1, 9-1 SEC,) and the result is about what many expected.

The Crimson Tide was outmatched in every aspect of the game, leading to an 83-51 rout, as South Carolina showed exactly why it has a "1" next to its name.

"Credit to South Carolina, it's like I told our team we hit reset at midnight," Alabama head coach Kristy Curry said. "We're going to continue to work to get better and come back out tomorrow. It's a new day."

It was going to take a perfect game to knock off the Gamecocks, and unfortunately for Alabama it seemed that South Carolina was going to play the perfect game early on. The Gamecocks made their first five shots and built a 12-2 lead only two minutes into the game. In the first quarter South Carolina set a season high for most points in a quarter, scoring 36 points.

Senior guard Brittany Davis was a huge bright spot for the Crimson Tide despite the deficit, scoring double figure in the first quarter.

Alabama's defense tightened up a bit in the second quarter, only allowing half of South Carolina's first quarter scoring output. Offensively, though, Alabama could only muster five second quarter points, with South Carolina totaling nine blocks as a team in the first half. The suffocating Gamecocks defense combined with 55% shooting from the floor led to a 29 point halftime deficit for Alabama.

The second half proved to be more of the same for both squads. South Carolina dominated the inside, holding a 46-34 lead in rebounding and an astounding 54-24 points in the paint advantage, while Alabama was unable to get enough going offensively to make a comeback.

Alabama continued to play hard throughout the entirety of the game, but South Carolina's talent could not be matched regardless of the effort. Davis willed Alabama as far as she could, scoring 20 points and never backing down despite trailing.

"I felt good about our effort," Curry said. "I thought we had two great days of prep, but we were at a disadvantage from a size standpoint, even on the perimeter. Disappointed in the outcome tonight, but pleased with our preparation and trying to execute the gameplan."

Alabama will look to bounce back from this performance on Sunday, as its road trip continues to Nashville to take on Vanderbilt at 2 p.m. CT.