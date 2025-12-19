Alabama Baseball's 2026 Schedule Released

Year three of the Rob Vaughn era for Alabama baseball officially has a set schedule. The Crimson Tide, fresh off its first 40-win regular season since 2002 and third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, will open things up in February 2026 with a home series against Washington State, which spans three games from Feb. 13-15.

The program officially announced its full slate for next season, which also includes a trip to the Frisco Classic (Feb. 27-March 1) for the first time since 2024. Alabama made the championship game of that year's Frisco Classic in Vaughn's first season. In 2026, the Crimson Tide will face off with Iowa, Oregon State and Houston at the event.

Alabama's first SEC series will take place from March 13-15 at Kentucky. Its first conference home series will commence on March 20 against perennial contender Florida, which has not visited Sewell-Thomas Stadium since the 2022 season.

Also on the schedule is the team's yearly game against Southern Miss, which is slated to be in Hattiesburg on Feb. 24. The Golden Eagles eliminated the Crimson Tide from the Hattiesburg Regional this past season, getting the last laugh after Alabama won the two clubs' meeting in Tuscaloosa during the regular season.

The Crimson Tide additionally drew Tennessee for the third consecutive year in a series scheduled to run from April 24-26. The Volunteers, winners of the 2024 national title, will be in the thick of post-Tony Vitello life after he made the jump to Major League Baseball to manage the San Francisco Giants. Alabama will make the trip back to Knoxville's Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the first time since 2022. Tennessee knocked the Crimson Tide out of the 2025 SEC Tournament.

The full 2026 Alabama baseball schedule is listed below.

Full Alabama Baseball 2026 Schedule

Home dates are in bold. Neutral-site regular season contests, such as the Frisco Classic, are marked with asterisks.

February 13-15: Washington State

February 17: Samford

February 18: Alabama State

February 20-22: Rhode Island

February 24: Southern Miss

February 27: Iowa*

February 28: Oregon State*

March 1: Houston*

March 3: Jacksonville State

March 4: Alabama State

March 6-8: North Florida

March 10: Troy

March 13-15: Kentucky

March 17: South Alabama

March 20-22: Florida

March 24: Austin Peay*

March 27-29: Auburn

March 31: Jacksonville State

April 2-4: Oklahoma

April 7: Samford

April 10-12: Arkansas

April 14: UAB

April 17-19: Texas

April 21: UAB

April 24-26: Tennessee

May 1-3: Vanderbilt

May 5: Troy

May 8-10: South Carolina

May 14-16: Ole Miss

May 19-24: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

See Also: