Alabama Baseball's 2026 Schedule Released
Year three of the Rob Vaughn era for Alabama baseball officially has a set schedule. The Crimson Tide, fresh off its first 40-win regular season since 2002 and third consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament, will open things up in February 2026 with a home series against Washington State, which spans three games from Feb. 13-15.
The program officially announced its full slate for next season, which also includes a trip to the Frisco Classic (Feb. 27-March 1) for the first time since 2024. Alabama made the championship game of that year's Frisco Classic in Vaughn's first season. In 2026, the Crimson Tide will face off with Iowa, Oregon State and Houston at the event.
Alabama's first SEC series will take place from March 13-15 at Kentucky. Its first conference home series will commence on March 20 against perennial contender Florida, which has not visited Sewell-Thomas Stadium since the 2022 season.
Also on the schedule is the team's yearly game against Southern Miss, which is slated to be in Hattiesburg on Feb. 24. The Golden Eagles eliminated the Crimson Tide from the Hattiesburg Regional this past season, getting the last laugh after Alabama won the two clubs' meeting in Tuscaloosa during the regular season.
The Crimson Tide additionally drew Tennessee for the third consecutive year in a series scheduled to run from April 24-26. The Volunteers, winners of the 2024 national title, will be in the thick of post-Tony Vitello life after he made the jump to Major League Baseball to manage the San Francisco Giants. Alabama will make the trip back to Knoxville's Lindsey Nelson Stadium for the first time since 2022. Tennessee knocked the Crimson Tide out of the 2025 SEC Tournament.
The full 2026 Alabama baseball schedule is listed below.
Full Alabama Baseball 2026 Schedule
Home dates are in bold. Neutral-site regular season contests, such as the Frisco Classic, are marked with asterisks.
February 13-15: Washington State
February 17: Samford
February 18: Alabama State
February 20-22: Rhode Island
February 24: Southern Miss
February 27: Iowa*
February 28: Oregon State*
March 1: Houston*
March 3: Jacksonville State
March 4: Alabama State
March 6-8: North Florida
March 10: Troy
March 13-15: Kentucky
March 17: South Alabama
March 20-22: Florida
March 24: Austin Peay*
March 27-29: Auburn
March 31: Jacksonville State
April 2-4: Oklahoma
April 7: Samford
April 10-12: Arkansas
April 14: UAB
April 17-19: Texas
April 21: UAB
April 24-26: Tennessee
May 1-3: Vanderbilt
May 5: Troy
May 8-10: South Carolina
May 14-16: Ole Miss
May 19-24: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)
See Also:
Will Miller is the primary baseball writer for BamaCentral/Alabama Crimson Tide On SI. He also covers football and basketball. Miller graduated from the University of Alabama in December 2024 with experience covering a wide array of sports.Follow realwbmiller