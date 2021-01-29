Alabama Women's Basketball Overmatched in 81-66 Loss to no. 14/15 Kentucky

Things looked evenly matched between Alabama and no. 14/15 Kentucky in Lexington Thursday night with a 17-17 tie after the first quarter.

However, the depth and experience of Kentucky showed itself in the second quarter as the Wildcats began to pull away from Alabama in the 81-66 win.

"I want to make sure I credit Kentucky," Alabama coach Kristy Curry said. "I thought that they look like they have nine power-five starters, and they had a lot of different ones really help them out and impact the stat sheet whether it was rebounding the ball or points."

Alabama falls to 12-3 overall and 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference with all three losses coming against ranked opponents.

Kentucky had four players in double digit points and seven players with at least seven points. Meanwhile, Jasmine Walker and Jordan Lewis combined for 42 of Alabama's 68 points. Walker finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds.

"Her effort was tremendous," Curry said about Walker. "She's got to have some help. I feel like she was one of the few that showed up tonight."

The second half lead got to as big as 22 for Kentucky, but Alabama was able to cut it to eight with 4:11 to go in the game. Ultimately, it was too little too late for the Crimson Tide after the damage done by the Wildcats in the second and third quarters.

One of Curry's biggest disappointments on the night was the effort or lack thereof on defense and rebounding from her team. Kentucky outrebounded Alabama 37-26.

"I was disappointed we didn't defend, we didn't rebound like we needed to," Curry said. "We got absolutely annihilated on the boards from a team that that just had that happen to them at Tennessee."

Things don't get any easier for Alabama as its next game is on the road against no. 4/3 South Carolina.

"We had an effort and energy situation tonight at some spots that we can't afford against a top 15 team in the country, on the road," Curry said. "We'll go home and work on that and teach and talk, but we'll stay positive and let this go at midnight."