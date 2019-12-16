Bama Central
Alabama Women's Basketball Tops Previously Undefeated UNC, 83-77

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Sophomores Brittany Davis and Megan Abrams both posted career-best numbers and senior Ashley Knight became Alabama’s all-time block leader as the Crimson Tide women's basketball team topped previously undefeated North Carolina, 83-77, at Coleman Coliseum on Sunday.

Davis poured in a career-high 23 points, while Abrams tallied a career-best 21 points in the victory. 

Junior Ariyah Copeland had her third consecutive game in double figures, scoring 12 points and grabbing nine rebounds, and sophomore De’Sha Benjamin contributed 11 points.

Knight had tree blocks to pass Yolanda Watkins with 188 career blocks. 

“It was just a great win against a really good North Carolina team that's going to have a lot of success this season,” Crimson Tide coach Kristy Curry said in a statement. “I'm just really proud of our kid's toughness. I think any time you can out-rebound North Carolina the way we did down the stretch on a plus-eight situation, and the balance we had with four players in double figures, is really key."

Davis was 10-of-12 (83 percent) from the field and 3-of-5 (60 percent) from 3-point range. 

Abrams' previous career-high in scoring was 19 points. She led the team with a 19 plus/minus and shot an efficient 9-of-15 from the floor.

The Crimson Tide controlled both the boards, out-rebounding the Tar Heels 42-35, and in the paint (52-32). The defense created 14 turnovers, while only turning the ball over on offense seven times.

Alabama (7-3) also had a huge edge in bench scoring 36-8. 

"I thought our bench really helped us," Curry added. "I'm just really proud of our kids today. And it's Ariyah's birthday."

Senior guard Madinah Muhammad led North Carolina (8-1) with 20 points. Junior center Janelle Bailey had a double-double with 11 rebonds and 10 points.

Alabama will play the fourth game of its six-game home stretch when it hosts Bethune-Cookman in the annual 5 Grade Fastbreak game on Tuesday morning. Tipoff is set for 11:30 a.m. CT and will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

