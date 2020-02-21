Alabama Women’s Basketball Pulls Out a Victory Over Florida in Last Minutes of Game, 69-62
Allie Wright
The Alabama women’s basketball team grabbed the victory inside Coleman Coliseum on Thursday night. The score stayed neck and neck all throughout the game before Alabama (15-11) pulled away from Florida (14-12), ending the game 69-62.
Junior Jordan Lewis led the tide with 16 points. Lewis also secured eight rebounds and six assists. Junior Jasmine Walker followed with 13 points and nine rebounds.
This story will be updated……