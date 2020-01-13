Alabama Snags Victory Over Auburn in Record Performance

The Crimson Tide bounced back with its largest margin of victory inside the Auburn Arena on Sunday afternoon. The 75-48 win for the Crimson Tide is the first Southeastern Conference win for the 2020 season.

Junior Jasmine Walker landed her third double-double of the season with 23 points during the game. Walker nailed four 3-point shots as well as 10 rebounds. The Montgomery, Ala. native was one-point shy of tying her career high, while the 23 points were the most for her in a conference game.

Junior Jordan Lewis contributed 16 points, six rebounds and a game-high of five assists to the win. She shot an efficient 6-of-12 from the floor. The redshirt junior is four assists away from taking over the No. 8 spot all-time at Alabama.

Senior Cierra Johnson also added 11 points and four assists off the bench, scoring double digits for the fourth time over the last six games. Junior Ariyah Copeland threw in 10 points for the win as well.

“I thought we came out a little jittery and Auburn played as good as they could. We just had to weather the storm,” said head coach Kristy Curry. “We stayed together and rebounded the ball better and took better care of the ball from the second quarter on and that was the difference.”

Auburn started the game with a 20-14 lead after 10 minutes of play. Shortly after the second quarter started, Alabama took the lead 24-22. The Crimson Tide went on a 25-0 run with 2:12 left in the second quarter that broke the game wide open.

Alabama walked into the second half of the game with a 33-26 lead. Senior Ashley Knight made a layup which built the 51-26 advantage. Auburn cut the lead 57-38 during the fourth quarter before Alabama came back with a 9-0 run, making the score 66-38 with 5:43 to go in the game. Alabama closed the game with a 75-48 win.

Alabama returns to action on Jan. 20 as it takes on Tennessee in Knoxville. The game will air on SEC Network at 6 p.m. CT.