Alabama Women’s Basketball Secures Third SEC Victory Over Ole Miss, 57-56

The Alabama women’s basketball team drained three-consecutive 3-point shots to take the lead during the fourth quarter. The Crimson Tide was trailing by seven before the comeback that allowed it to grab the 57-56 win.

The victory marks the third SEC win for the Crimson Tide (13-9, 3-6 SEC) while the Rebels (7-15, 0-9 SEC) are still seeking their first SEC victory for the season.

Five of the Alabama players scored eight or more points. Junior Ariyah Copeland led the team with 11 points with sophomore De’Sha Benjamin and senior Ashley Knight followed with 10. Knight also threw up eight boards while blocking three shots. Sophomore Megan Abrams contributed nine points and three assists to the win.

“I thought our bench really helped us,” head coach Kristy Curry said. “Cierra (Johnson) came off the bench and really played well. She made some great decisions, played smart and showed some maturity. We have some kids that need to play better earlier in the game and down the stretch I went with Cierra’s experience. De’Sha (Benjamin) was really good today, we shortened our bench in the second half and I think that was the difference.”

Alabama went 14-of-17 from the line, holding Ole Miss to three attempts. The Crimson Tide also won the battle in the paint by out-rebounding the Rebels 39-30.

Alabama started off neck and neck with Ole Miss, trailing them only 18-15 after the first ten minutes of action. The Crimson Tide took the lead by five in the second quarter before Ole Miss interrupted with just two minutes to go in the half. Benjamin threw in a two point shot which pushed the Crimson Tide to a 30-30 tie at the half.

Ole Miss broke the tie during the third quarter after nailing five points. Ole Miss maintained the 51-44 lead with over seven minutes to go before Alabama knocked three straight 3-pointers to take the 53-51 lead. Copeland scored two buckets in two minutes which pushed Alabama to the 57-54 lead. Ole Miss cut down the lead before Alabama closed out the game, 57-56.

Alabama travels to Kentucky for the second time this season. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcasted on SEC Network+.