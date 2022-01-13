Alabama WR Jameson Williams Declares for NFL Draft

The Crimson Tide's leading receiver in 2021 is still projected to be a first-round NFL draft pick come April even after a recent ACL injury.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — He provided a vertical threat for the Alabama offense from game one against Miami all the way up until the title game against Georgia, and on Thursday Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams made it official via social media that he will be entering the 2022 NFL Draft. He is projected to be a first-round pick.

"First- Thank God for making all this possible," Williams said in a statement on Instagram. "Mom, Dad, my brothers and my sister... Thank you for everything. Y'all always have my back since day 1 and wouldn't be here without y'all.

"Coach Saban and Coach Wiggins, thank you for believing in me and the opportunity to show what I can do.

"My brothers, we been thru it all. Wish it could have ended differently but it's nothing but up from here.

"Bama fans. Thank y'all for welcoming me and making Tuscaloosa home for me and my family.

"With all that being said, I am starting the next chapter and taking my talents to the 2022 NFL Draft. Roll Tide."

Coming in as a transfer from Ohio State, Williams quickly became one of Bryce Young's favorite targets. He was Alabama's leading receiver on the season in yards and touchdowns with 1,572 yards and 15 touchdowns. Williams also had two kickoff returns for touchdowns. He became one of 13 players in Alabama history to have 1,000 receiving yards on the season.

Even after suffering an ACL injury in the first half of the national championship game against Georgia on Monday night, Williams is expected to make a full recovery and will likely be taken in the first round of the NFL draft. If he does, it will be the fourth time in the last five years that an Alabama receiver is taken in the first round.

Williams joins defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis, outside linebacker Christopher Allen and offensive tackle Evan Neal as Crimson Tide players that have already declared for the draft with more decision still to be made. Mathis and Allen were already fifth-year seniors, but Neal and Williams were juniors with at least one year of eligibility left.