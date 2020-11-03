SI.com
Alabama's Alex Reese Aims To Bounce Back From Up-And-Down Season in 2020-2021

Tyler Martin

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic probably made us all rethink the way we do things, like University of Alabama forward Alex Reese, who is sporting a new hairstyle this season, which is a product of a lot of downtime. 

reese
Alex Reese being guarded by Alex Tchikou

"Just quarantine," Reese said when asked what the inspiration was of his new blonde-dyed hair. "I just wanted to try something new, that's it."

Reese and the Crimson Tide are just 22 days from tipping off their 2020-2021 campaign and, along with trying new looks, the Pelham, Ala. says that there was a lot of time spent on his craft during the rest of quarantine.

“You aren’t getting out and doing too much,” Reese said. “Everybody is kind of just locked in with each other for the most part. During the quarantine and summer, it was all about getting in the gym as much as you can. We all got a whole lot of work in.” 

The 6-foot-9, 230-pound forward is one of Alabama's three returning seniors from a season ago, joining guard John Petty Jr., and wing Herb Jones. He appeared in all 31 games, while starting 26 under first-year coach Nate Oats in 2019-2020, after starting none during his sophomore season. 

Last year, it was an up-and-down roller coaster for Reese, who scored at least double digits in twelve of the first 21 games, but only did it once across the team's final 10 contests. He finished with an average of 8.8 points a game and 4.8 rebounds.

There was also a four-game stretch last season, where he showcased his offensive ability, shooting 14-of-32 from three-point range, which is roughly 43 percent from deep.

With official practices underway, Reese says he has made more strides offensively, but it's on defense, where he wants to see his game reach new heights. 

“All I can is that I’ve been shooting the ball pretty well,” Reese said. “Making good decisions when I put the ball on the flood, stuff like that. Defensively, I’ve still got some work to do like getting back into shape. I’ve just gotta get better on those things.” 

Reese was the Crimson Tide's leading shot blocker a season ago with 30 and third in rebounding, but notes that his on-ball defending needs to improve given the number of athletic bigs who can stretch the floor around the Southeastern Conference and the rest of college basketball that can make it difficult for defenses. 

“I’ve gotta do a lot better job of guarding ball screens,” Reese said. “That’s one thing I’ve gotta do a whole lot better with this year. Being able to guard a big four that could take me off the dribble. Another emphasis is on rebounding for me.” 

With the addition of Yale transfer Jordan Bruner and junior James Rojas and redshirt freshman Juwan Gary both returning from injury, Reese could see his minutes decline but his impact on the floor certainly won't be diminished in terms of providing a spark to the lineup at any given moment. 

Unlike a season ago, that depth will help the Crimson Tide go a long way in year two with Oats at the helm.

"When you are deep, everyone gets fewer minutes than they want," Oats said. "But it's a great problem to have because there is pressure on everyone to perform. Last year, if you didn't give us the effort we needed then we didn't have any other options. This year, you can sit next to us if you don't want to play and give us a winning effort. And to be honest with you, that makes everyone better. 

"When you have to compete against really good players everyday in practice it is going to make you better. I think it's going to be good."

While official word on Alabama's schedule should come soon, the program is preparing to participate in the Maui Invitational, which was moved to Asheville, N.C due to the coronavirus pandemic, and includes teams like North Carolina, Texas, Indiana, Davidson, and Stanford, who the Crimson Tide will face on Nov. 30.  

Starting off in a challenging tournament like that is something Reese and company and looking forward to with eager anticipation, even though they won't they get the scenic views of the Maui beaches and the Pacific Ocean. 

"The field is awesome this year," Reese said. "We are excited to get up there and play in North Carolina. I assume everybody still wishes we were going to Hawaii still but things happen. 

"Times are a little rough right now. It is what it is."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

Hopefully he'll be better than he was late in the season last year.

