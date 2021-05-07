Alabama’s Blaine Wiley Inducted into NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Now in his sixth season with the Crimson Tide, the Round Rock, Texas, native has produced some of the nation’s top sprinters and hurdlers during a coaching career that started in 2002

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Long recognized as one of the nation’s best, Alabama track and field coach Blaine Wiley is now a hall of famer. The Round Rock, Texas, native has been inducted into the NJCAA Coaches Association Hall of Fame the NJCAA national office announced Friday.

Now in his sixth season coordinating the Crimson Tide’s sprint program, Wiley began his coaching career at Texas State (2002-06) before becoming the associate head coach for a legendary stint at South Plains (Texas) from 2006-15. Following his time at South Plains, where the Texans won an amazing 28 NJCAA national team titles, Wiley joined the Crimson Tide.

“This is a tremendous honor and we are really very proud and excited for Coach Wiley," Alabama coach Dan Waters said in a press release. "He has been getting top-end speed out his athletes for two decades and lifted each program he’s been a part of to new heights, while consistently getting the most out of everyone around him. His leadership of our sprint program has resulted in some of the fastest men and women in the history of collegiate track as we get better year-in and year-out. What makes him one of the very best, and certainly worthy of his hall of fame induction, is that he wants the very best for everyone that he coaches, not only on the track, but in the classroom and in the world beyond.”

Blaine Wiley Highlights

Mentored eight Olympians and 17 IAAF World Championships participants, including three athletes who have won a total of six medals at Worlds

Served as associate head coach at South Plains (TX) from 2006-15 and was instrumental in an unprecedented era of success

Helped South Plains earn the Texans 28 NJCAA national team championships while sending more than 70 athletes to NCAA Division I programs

An 11-time NJCAA Coach of the Year, he coached student-athletes to set seven NJCAA national records, produced 107 NJCAA individual and relay national championships, and produced seven NJCAA men's and women's National Athletes of the Year (indoor and outdoor)

After joining the Texas State staff in 2002, he coached student-athletes to 63 school all-time top 10 performances, eight program records and two Southland Conference records

Texas State produced seven conference championship teams over a span of four seasons, including a sweep of the 2004 men's and women's indoor and outdoor titles

Also helped lead the Bobcats to a Southland Conference outdoor record points total for the women's team in 2004 with 195

As a student-athlete, led Texas State to the 1998 and 2000 Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships and was a member of the school record-breaking sprint medley relay

Graduated from Texas State in May 2000 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration

Earned a master’s degree in second education in May 2008

As the Crimson Tide prepares for next week’s Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships, student-athletes from Wiley’s group are ranked among the nation’s best, including Tamara Clark who is No. 1 in the 100 meters and No. 2 in the 200 meters, and Robert Dunning, who is No. 2 in the 110-meter hurdles and No. 5 in the 400-meter hurdles.