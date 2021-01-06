Alabama's DeVonta Smith Not Only First-Class Player, But First-Rate Teammate As Well

Not only he is a stellar player, but Smith was praised by his Crimson Tide teammates as a first-class person during their media availability on Wednesday morning

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy in nearly 30 years, DeVonta Smith didn't spend too much time celebrating, turning the focus back on Ohio State for the National Championship on Jan. 11.

"I went home and went straight to sleep," Smith told reporters on Wednesday morning.

Smith has been a man of few words behind the podium since he arrived in Tuscaloosa, always putting the team first in his dialogue with the media.

Crimson Tide offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood gave some insight into who the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner is, off camera.

"He's uber excited about it," Leatherwood said of Smith winning the award. "He's grateful. But one thing about Smitty, he's a great player, but he's an even better teammate and person. I mean, you couldn't ask for a better friend, to be honest. I've known him since before we even got here, and he's always been just like a great dude, know what I mean?

"Of course he's excited about his Heisman or whatever, but I'm pretty sure his focus is still on this National Championship."

Smith's quarterback, Mac Jones, was the first to embrace him after he heard his name called on the broadcast. Him and the 'Slim Reaper' have a connection that dates back to the 2017 recruiting class when they signed with Alabama together.

"I just want to congratulate Smitty for his award," Jones, who finished third in the Heisman race, said. "That's really awesome and I'm proud for his family and Amite City. That was really cool to see him on the broadcast and his whole family, and the whole city was really in there cheering DeVonta on.

"But we've had that chemistry for a while. I think about camps and things like that. Me and Smitty were the two skinniest guys out there throwing the ball to each other, so it kind of just started there. But he's worked really hard and he deserves everything that's came his way."

Tight end Miller Forristall is nearing the end of his fifth year with the Crimson Tide program and he applauded Smith's effort and dedication that he has seen throughout his career.

"I think I'll describe DeVonta Smith as a fighter," Forristall said. "But in the ultimate sense. A guy that continued to put his head down and go to work no matter what. A guy that was continually about his team. A great teammate.

"That's how I described him to my high school coach the other day. He asked me about DeVonta Smith. He wanted to know — it's the same high school coach as Trevor Lawrence. He goes, Man, I want to root for Trevor, but tell me about this DeVonta Smith guy. I said he's a great teammate and that is something sticks out to me, not only as a guy who is so incredibly talented and a great player, but also a great teammate."

Smith has torched every defense he has faced this season, compiling 105 receptions for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns on his way to becoming the Crimson Tide's all-time receiving and receiving-touchdown leader.

"I was watching it at my place and I wasn't surprised," Fellow wide out John Metchie II said. "I had said it long ago that Smitty is the best player in college football this year. So definitely seeing him win was great. I'm extremely proud of him."

Metchie added that he hopes Smith's impressive season could pave the way for more non-quarterbacks to take home college football's most prestigious honor.

"I hope," Metchie said. "I hope more wideouts win in the future. But it definitely is cool, especially it being somebody from Alabama and somebody in our receiver room. Especially it being more of a quarterback/running back award people say, but it definitely is cool, and I definitely hope that more wide receivers win the Heisman Trophy coming up."