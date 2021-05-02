Alabama's Front-Runners for 2022 NFL Draft

A very early look at the Crimson Tide's prospects who have a chance at going early in next year's NFL draft

4Another NFL draft has come and gone.

With that, the University of Alabama football team saw 10 of its former players drafted over the weekend in the 2021 NFL draft, which ties the mark for second-most in program history. The Crimson Tide's six first-round selections tied the record for most for any school in one single year, which was previously set by Miami in 2004.

The page has turned to the 2022 NFL draft and what current Alabama standouts could hear their name called on draft day.

Here is a look at where some of Alabama top prospects stand at the moment in terms of NFL projections:

Evan Neal (junior, offensive line)

If Neal declares early, there's a good chance that he will be the first offensive tackle off the board come next April. Ever since he has stepped foot in Tuscaloosa, the 6-foot-7, 360-pounder has been a monster in the trenches, starting 25 games so far in his two-year Alabama career. As a freshman he showed he can play on the interior at right guard, then in 2020, he kicked out to right tackle for all 12 games. Neal is set to replace first-round pick Alex Leatherwood at left tackle in 2021.

Projection: Early first round

Christian Harris (junior, linebacker)

Due to injuries at his position during his freshman season, Harris has had his number called on pretty much since day one. Like Neal, he has 25 career starts already and has been productive, compiling 142 total tackles, 14.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and one interception. He is set to headline the 2022 draft class at the linebacker position.

Projection: Early-to-mid first round

Josh Jobe (senior, cornerback)

Jobe could have declared for the 2021 NFL Draft and been a day two or three pick but opted to return for a senior season. As the Crimson Tide's top defensive back in 2021, Jobe is looking to build on a junior campaign that saw him record 55 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 11 passes defended.

Projection: Mid-to-late first round

John Metchie II (junior wide receiver)

Could Alabama have a fifth wide out go in the first round in three years? Even as the third option on an offense that featured Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Najee Harris, Metchie caught 55 passes for 916 yards and six touchdowns in 2020. He didn't participate in spring practices this year, but will be the clear-cut number one target for quarterback Bryce Young in the fall.

Projection: Mid-to-late first round

Jordan Battle (junior, safety)

As a sophomore, Battle shined the Crimson Tide's defensive backfield to the tune of 66 total tackles, four passes defended and one interception. In recent years, safeties have not been valued extremely high in the NFL draft, but if Battle puts together another solid campaign in 2021, his upside might be too high to pass on in the first 50 selections.

Projection: Early-to-mid second round

Brian Robinson Jr. (senior, running back)

In 2021, Robinson will take advantage of the NCAA's blanket wavier to play a fifth season. After sitting behind Najee Harris for last two years, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. product is primed to be the starter and become the next Crimson Tide tailback drafted. Last season, he rushed for a career-high 483 yards and six touchdowns on 91 carries.

Projection: Early-to-mid second round