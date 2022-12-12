Alabama's Guard Depth is Becoming a Good Problem

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama basketball roster is deep. Really deep.

If Jahvon Quinerly didn't miss the first two games in the final stages of his recovery from a torn ACL, 10 players would have played in all 10 games so far this season. It's a testament to the blend of returning veterans, transfers and true freshmen that have propelled Nate Oats' squad to an 8-1 record and a No. 4 ranking in the latest AP Poll.

Within that depth is a considerably crowded backcourt of players that are all vying for minutes. A good problem to have for Oats, who didn't have anywhere near the depth last year. That said, trying to fit Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen, Nimari Burnett, Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Bradley into a backcourt rotation can be a challenge.

"The good thing is it's not football where you can only play one quarterback," Oats said. "It's basketball, where you can play multiple guys at the same time. We don't have to make a decision as to which one is in the game at that time all the time."

Playing lineups with three guards has been a common sight this season, namely in the form of Bradley, Quinerly and Sears. According to Oats, each player brings a different element to the floor, which allows their skills to complement each other.

Still, there are times when only one or two of those guards can be on the court to win the game, which is often the one who is playing the best. Against North Carolina, a former No. 1 team, it was Quinerly who helped seal the win down the stretch. Against Houston, it was Bradley instead who got the nod, an opportunity he earned with his play against the Cougars.

"Jaden didn't have a turnover in all the minutes he played against Houston, who turns the ball over a lot," Oats said. "Jaden was taking care of the ball well, he was guarding well on defense. He was giving us the best chance to win so he's gonna play more."

Bradley played his cleanest game so far this season, finishing with 12 points, four assists, zero fouls and zero turnovers, so Oats was right with that point.

It would be understandable if Quinerly, the senior of the team, the leader who's a former SEC Tournament MVP, was happy the team won while still being internally upset about his lack of minutes. But Oats said even that wasn't the case with Quinerly. Instead, his senior guard was genuinely happy the team won, even if it wasn't directly because of him.

"When the guy with the most experience can be that happy and a freshman was playing more minutes that him, it speaks to the culture that he's helped build here," Oats said. "I got goosebumps thinking about 'This is how far Quinerly's come. He's legitimately really, really happy for everybody on this team even when he didn't play his best game."

Oats did say that he expects Quinerly, who told him personally how he needs to play better, to do so against Memphis. Oats also said that Quinerly, Bradley, Sears and others had a good day of practice on Monday, so he's optimistic going into the rematch against the Tigers.

