Alabama’s Jasmine Walker Earns Spot on Naismith Trophy Midseason Team

Walker recognized as one of the top 30 in the nation vying for Player of the Year honors

ATLANTA – Alabama’s Jasmine Walker continues to be recognized nationally for her play as she was named to the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team, which was announced by the Atlanta Tipoff Club on Tuesday. Walker, along with the other 29 midseason honorees are now in contention for the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy going to the women’s player of the year.

Jasmine Walker

Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Midseason Team

Walker continues to have one of the most productive seasons in Alabama women’s basketball history, averaging a double-double at 20.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

She’s recorded 10 of her 20 career double-doubles this season and scored 20-plus points on nine occasions.

Walker set career highs in points (28) and rebounds (16) in 2020-21 and scored her 1,000th career point, which she achieved in under three full seasons.

She is No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference in scoring (No. 2 among active players) and is the only player to rank in the top five in the league in scoring and rebounds.

The 6-3 forward is top 15 nationally in nearly every three-point category.

Walker is also quickly working her way up the Alabama record books, ranking third in single-season three-point percentage (2020-21), fourth in career three-point percentage and ninth in career three-pointers made and attempted.

The competition will be narrowed down to 10 national semifinalists on March 2, 2021, and four finalists will be named on March 19, 2021. The winner of the 2021 Jersey Mike’s Naismith Trophy Women’s Player of the Year will be announced on April 3, 2021.