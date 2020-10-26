Alabama's Mac Jones Named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week for a Third Time

Weekly honors are just becoming the norm for University of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

In the second straight week, and third overall, the Crimson Tide signal caller was named the Southeastern Conference Offensive Player of the Week. This time he shares the honor with Auburn wide out Seth Williams.

Against Tennessee over the weekend, Jones completed 25 of his 31 passes for 387 yards and added one rushing score in Alabama's 48-17 victory over the the Volunteers. It was the fourth consecutive week that he has thrown for over 380 yards.

Here is the full release from the SEC:

OFFENSE

Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The junior quarterback once again led the way in a 48-17 victory, this time in Knoxville Threw for 387 yards while completing 80.6 percent (25 of 31) of his passes.

Produced a 185.5 passer rating against one of the league's best defensive units.

Recorded his fourth straight game with at least 380 yards pass while averaging 15.5 yards per completion and 12.5 per attempt.

Registered 10 explosive plays 15 yards or more, including four completions of 25 yards or more.

Completed his first 11 throws after hitting his final eight against Georgia to set a new school record for consecutive completions (19).

Accounted for 18 first downs through the air

Seth Williams, WR, Auburn

Eight catches for 150 yards and one touchdown, including the game-winning score on a 42-yard reception from Bo Nix with 1:11 remaining in the game.

Recorded his fifth career 100-yard receiving game.

His touchdown was the third fourth quarter game winning score of his career (2019 vs. Oregon with :09 remaining; 2018 vs. Texas A & M with 1:41 remaining)

DEFENSE

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Led one of Mizzou's most impressive defensive performances in recent memory, posting seven tackles (all solo), 1.0 sack and a QB hurry as the Tigers limited Kentucky to just 145 total yards, its best ever in an SEC game, in a 20-10 win that snapped a five-game losing skid against the Wildcats.

Mizzou's defense was sensational Saturday at Faurot Field, holding Kentucky's offense to 145 total yards (47 passing yards, 98 rushing yards) ... The 47 passing yards allowed was the fewest ever by an SEC opponent since Mizzou joined its new conference in 2012.

Under defensive coordinator Ryan Walters, Mizzou's defense has now held an opposition to 100 or fewer passing yards six times ... The Tigers limited Kentucky's offense to only 36 plays from scrimmage overall ... It stands as the fewest plays ran by an opposing team in 22 years, as Bowling Green tallied 35 total plays on Sept. 5, 1998.

The 145 total yards allowed by Mizzou's defense was its best in a conference game since Nov. 26, 2011, when it limited Kansas to 137 ... Kentucky picked up just eight first downs on the day, two of which came via penalty.

Bolton was the leader of the defense posting seven tackles Saturday among just 36 defensive plays (19 percent of plays) ... Mizzou had 26 tackles in the game and Bolton had seven of them (27 percent) and added a key third-down sack, Mizzou's only sack of the day ... He played every defensive snap Saturday.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Trey Palmer, RS, LSU

Returned a kickoff 93 yards for a third quarter touchdown in LSU's win over South Carolina.

Became the first LSU player to return to a kickoff for a touchdown in Tiger Stadium since October 17, 1981 when Eric Martin did it against Kentucky.

Totaled 118 kickoff return yards on two returns.

FRESHMAN

Tank Bigsby, RB/RS, Auburn

True freshman posted his third consecutive 100-yard rushing game with 129 yards on 24 attempts with two touchdowns.

Had a game-high 198 all-purpose yards (129 rushing, 69 KOR).

He is the first Auburn back with three straight 100-yard rushing games since Kerryon Johnson in 2017.

Became the third freshman in school history with three 100-yard rushing games against SEC competition joining Bo Jackson (1982) and Michael Dyer (2010).

386 yards rushing in last three SEC games is most ever by an Auburn freshman in three consecutive conference games (previous best 383 by Carnell Williams in 2001).

Most rushing yards in three consecutive SEC games by an Auburn player since Kerryon Johnson's 416 in 2017.

Leads SEC in all-purpose yardage (163.2) and first among freshmen in the conference in rushing (86.4 ypg).

Fourth nationally in the last three weeks with 386 rushing yards.

OFFENSIVE LINE

Case Cook, OL, Missouri

A leader on Mizzou's offensive line that absolutely dominated the line of scrimmage against a great Kentucky defensive line ... Helped Mizzou hold the ball for a whopping 43:10, the Tigers' highest single-game TOP since joining the SEC, while running 92 plays with 62 coming on the ground.

The 62 rushes were the second-most ever by Mizzou in an SEC game and most since rushing 67 times at Tennessee on Nov. 19, 2016 ... The 220 rush yards allowed by Kentucky was the most against the Wildcats since Oct. 19, 2019, when Georgia put up 235 on the ground in a 21-0 win.

The 62 rushes were the most against Kentucky since Sept. 3, 2016, with Southern Miss had 68 ... Mizzou was an unbelievable 14-for-25 combined (56 percent) on third and fourth down.

Allowed just one sack and just six negative plays on 92 offensive plays, controlling the game and beating Kentucky at its own game ... Mizzou's 92 plays limited Kentucky to just 36 offensive snaps, the fewest against a Mizzou team in a league game since 1966 (Kansas State ran 36 in a 27-0 Mizzou win).

Cook played 94 snaps on Saturday as the team's ironman at right guard ... Cook is a team captain and the heralded leader of Mizzou's O-line.

DEFENSIVE LINE

BJ Ojulari, DE, LSU