Alabama's Most Improved Position Group in 2020? That's Easy, the Defensive Line

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There’s strength in numbers, and then there’s the Alabama defensive line in 2020.

We’re talking strength AND numbers.

Although the position group only has two departing players, including a three-year starter who is “merely” listed as 6-foot-7, 312 pounds, the Crimson Tide’s defensive line tops the list of position groups likely to improve next season.

Part of that has to do with two starters missing a lot of time due to injuries this past year, leaving coaches to sort of mix and match and make some freshmen grow up quickly.

Next season is when it’ll really pay off.

“The more time they play and the better they do at practice — it starts at practice — when they practice better, that means playing time,” said departing Raekwon Davis, who played in 48 games over the past four years and wrapped up his career with 175 tackles, including 19.5 for a loss and 11.5 sacks.

“When they start playing a lot and get the game down, I feel like that’s when they’ll figure out the game.”



LaBryan Ray played only three games for what was supposed to be his junior year due to a lower leg injury. D.J. Dale won the job at nose tackle during the spring, but was also plagued by a knee injury for most of the season.

D.J. Dale should have an even bigger impact on the defensive line as a sophomore in 2020. T.G. Paschal/BamaCentral

Among those who stepped in was Byron Young, who played in 13 games as a true freshman with five starts. He made 23 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss and a sack.

Redshirt freshman Christian Barmore also showed flashes of his potential while playing in 12 games with one start. A couple of early-season penalties cost him more opportunities, but he tallied 26 tackles and two sacks, to go with five hurries and two passes broken up.

Justin Eboigne played in 10 games, with two starts, as a freshman, plus veterans Phidarian Mathis and Stephon Wynn Jr. are in the mix, which should make for an extremely competitive spring and fall camp.

Then there’s Alabama’s stellar recruiting class, although some of the incoming players Alabama has lasted as defensive linemen could end up as linebackers and outside-edge pass-rushers.

“They're all very talented,” Nick Saban said. “They're all good pass rushers. They're all long.”

Two players who are clearly not are incoming defensive tackles Timothy Smith and Jah-Marien Latham. Both are very much in the Crimson Tide mold of being big enough to play in the interior but also able to set the edge as an end.

Smith is listed as 6-4, 325, while Latham is 6-2, 297 before stepping into the Alabama weight room.

“Tim is a very talented guy,” Saban said. “Very athletic for his size. Over 6-4, 320 pounds. Plays basketball. Very nimble on his feet. Has some initial quickness, power and strike ability. We think he could play inside or out and I think anytime you get a dominant guy up front, which I think he is, that’s a real asset to your program.”

Consequently, Alabama could have a dozen players getting significant playing time next fall, with a defensive line that can attack in waves.

“The sky’s the limit,” Davis said.

Alabama Defensive Linemen

On roster

Defensive line

LaBryan Ray, 2017, 5, 28

Ishmael Sopsher, 2019, 4, 47

Justin Eboigne, 2019, 4, 62

Stephon Wynn, 2018, 4, 74

Byron Young, 2019, 4, 77

Phidarian Mathis, 2017, 4, 101

Braylen Ingraham, 2019, 4, 164

Christian Barmore, 2018, 4, 176

DJ Dale, 2019, 4, 254

Departing

Raekwon Davis, 2016, 4, 83

Tevita Musika, 2018, 3, 98 (JC)

Early enrollees

Chris Braswell, 2020, 5, 17

Will Anderson, 2020, 4, 78

Incoming

Timothy Smith, 2020, 4, 85

Jah-Marien Latham, 2020, 4, 194

Committed

Jayson Jones, 2020, 4, 222

* Rankings are 247composite

