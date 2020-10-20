SI.com
Report: Alex Tchikou Injures Achilles Tendon

Joey Blackwell

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to reports, Alabama basketball freshman forward Alex Tchikou suffered an Achilles injury in practice as the team prepares for the upcoming season.

Tony Tsoukalas of BamaInsider was the first to report the news.

According to Tsoukalas, multiple sources have informed him that Tchikou suffered the injury during a practice session on Monday. It is unknown how serious the injury is at this time, but the reports also state that Tchikou is currently being scheduled for surgery.

The incident marks the first setback for the Crimson Tide this season. Last year, forward Juwan Gary and James Rojas suffered season-ending leg injuries in practice during the same timeframe as Tchikou.

Tchikou is a native of Paris, France. He played high school basketball at Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz. and was ranked the No. 36 overall player and the No. 6 power forward in the 2020 class. At 6-11 and 2-5 pounds, the freshman was expected to make a large impact on the upcoming season.

After constructing a solid 2020 recruiting class along with Tchikou, Alabama coach Nate Oats was excited about the potential for this year's team earlier this offseason, believing the team could make a solid run.

"I think we should be competing for championships — SEC championships, tournament championship, making a run in the NCAA tournament," Oats said. "I think we’ve got the talent.

"We’ve got high expectations. We’re not going to shy away from them."

Injuries plagued the Crimson Tide last season in addition to the losses of Gary and Rojas before the season began. Junior guard John Petty, Jr. injured his elbow in the heat of SEC play late in the season as well as junior wing Herbert Jones, who injured his elbow. The injuries placed them both off of the court and limited the roster to just eight players at one point in the season.

This story will be updated as more information is gathered.

No. 1-1
Joey Blackwell
Joey Blackwell

Editor

And here we go again...

