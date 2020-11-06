All Things Bama Podcast: 2021 F Langston Wilson Discusses Decision to Join Crimson Tide

Host Tyler Martin is joined by University of Alabama basketball commit, 2021 forward Langston Wilson on the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss his decision to join the Crimson Tide, his basketball career that almost had to be shut down due to a medical condition, what he can see his game developing into to, and much more.

Wilson is one of the top-rated JUCO players in the country and chose Alabama over a number of schools including South Carolina, Texas A & M, Oregon, Memphis, Penn State, among others.

Last season at Georgia Highlands College, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound prospect appeared in 32 games, averaging 10.1 point and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting an efficient 54 percent from the field. He also blocked one shot a game as well.

He also gives his thoughts on where this recruiting class for the Crimson Tide could end up being ranked when it's all said and done and how coach Nate Oats and company aims to use his skillset.

Wilson is one of the three current pledges for Alabama, alongside guard JD Davison and forward Jusuan Holt.

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts