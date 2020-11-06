SI.com
Bama Central
HomeAll Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistory
Search

All Things Bama Podcast: 2021 F Langston Wilson Discusses Decision to Join Crimson Tide

Tyler Martin

Host Tyler Martin is joined by University of Alabama basketball commit, 2021 forward Langston Wilson on the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast to discuss his decision to join the Crimson Tide, his basketball career that almost had to be shut down due to a medical condition, what he can see his game developing into to, and much more.

Wilson is one of the top-rated JUCO players in the country and chose Alabama over a number of schools including South Carolina, Texas A&M, Oregon, Memphis, Penn State, among others.

Last season at Georgia Highlands College, the 6-foot-9, 200-pound prospect appeared in 32 games, averaging 10.1 point and 7.6 rebounds, while shooting an efficient 54 percent from the field. He also blocked one shot a game as well.

He also gives his thoughts on where this recruiting class for the Crimson Tide could end up being ranked when it's all said and done and how coach Nate Oats and company aims to use his skillset.

Wilson is one of the three current pledges for Alabama, alongside guard JD Davison and forward Jusuan Holt.

The All Things Bama Podcast is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

THANKS FOR READING BAMA CENTRAL
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

All Things Bama

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Thursday Night Lights: Gordo, Bailey Bomb Brooks

Tide 2022 quarterback prospect can sling it

Cary L. Clark

Alabama Basketball Announces 2020-2021 SEC Schedule

The Crimson Tide will start conference play on Dec. 29 against Ole Miss and end the slate on March 2 against Auburn

UA_Athletics

After a Medical Setback, Alabama Hoops Commit Langston Wilson Now Living Out His Dreams

JUCO standout Langston Wilson never thought he would be in the position to play high-major college basketball, but after hard work and dedication, here he is

Tyler Martin

Crimson Tikes: Fedora Adora

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

The Saban Top 100: Ranking the Best Alabama Players of the Nick Saban Era, No. 51-55

BamaCentral is ranking the top 100 players of the Nick Saban era at Alabama over the course of the 2020 football season

Christopher Walsh

by

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Nov. 6, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Tyler Martin

Nick Saban, Phidarian Mathis Note Defensive Improvements Heading into LSU

The Crimson Tide defense has gotten noticeably better with each and every game

Joey Blackwell

by

TylerMartin

Alabama's John Metchie III Becoming Inspiration for Canadians at the Highest Level of College Football

For Alabama's breakout wide receiver in 2020, he is playing for more than the Crimson Tide with a whole country watching

Tyler Martin

by

TylerMartin

Talk of the Tide: SEC, Alabama Handling COVID-19 Pandemic Exceptionally Well

The SEC is doing an outstanding job up to this point keeping COVID-19 disruptions at a minimum, and Alabama continues to lead the way in mitigating all distractions off the field

Tyler Martin

Alabama Crimson Tide Midseason Awards and the Most Important Statistic Moving Forward

During Alabama's bye week, the real midway point of the 2020 season, All Things CW sets some benchmarks with half-season awards and the key category to watch the rest of the way

Christopher Walsh