All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Bracketology, Jahlil Hurley Commitment and More

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writers Tony Tsoukalas and Joey Blackwell to recap the last week in Alabama basketball and preview the Crimson Tide's weekend matchup against South Carolina, discuss the impact of five-star defensive back Jahlil Hurley's commitment and Alabama baseball's hot start.

What is Alabama's NCAA tournament outlook with three regular-season games to go? How could the Vanderbilt win turn the tide for this team? Where does Jahvon Quinerly rank among point guards in the country?

Who could commit to the Coach Nick Saban and company next? Where does Hurley fit in the secondary? Which Alabama great has he been compared to?

Alabama baseball is 5-0 and riding high after a three-game sweep of Xavier and wins against Jacksonville State and Alabama State. Can the Crimson Tide keep it up against No. 1 Texas this weekend? What must Alabama do to at least leave Austin with one victory?

