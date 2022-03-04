Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Alabama Football at the 2022 NFL Combine Plus Can Crimson Tide Hoops Figure It Out Before It's Too Late?

The NFL pre-draft process continues with the annual combine in Indianapolis and, on the newest episode of The All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Tony Tsoukalas and intern Blake Byler to discuss former Alabama standouts who are participating and what their professional prospects look like. 

How will Dr. Matt Rhea's recent absence effect the Crimson Tide strength and conditioning staff? Will it impact recruiting at all? Which former Alabama player has the most to gain at the 2022 NFL Combine? Where will players like wide receivers John Metchie III and Slade Bolden go in next month's draft? Who will end up being the sleeper out of the Alabama draft-eligible players?

Alabama basketball is set to end the regular season on Saturday morning (11 a.m, CBS) against LSU in Baton Rouge, La. Will the Crimson Tide finish strong or lay another egg before the SEC tournament in Tampa next week?

