All Things Bama Podcast: Assessing Alabama Basketball Ahead of Conference Play

After a 79-78 defeat at the hands of Davidson on Tuesday night, Alabama basketball now turns it focus to SEC play starting next Wednesday evening against Tennessee inside Coleman Coliseum (8 p.m, ESPN2).

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell take a look at the Crimson Tide through its first 12 non-conference games and assess where the team is headed.

Despite three losses, does Alabama still have the best resume in college basketball with wins over Gonzaga and Houston? What must change for the Crimson Tide to get out of its current slump? Who have been the biggest surprises to this point in the season?

Martin and Blackwell also discuss the addition of Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs and what he could bring to the Crimson Tide on the gridiron.

Why does Alabama continue to dominate the transfer portal? Will there be anymore additions in the coming months?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

