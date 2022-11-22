All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week with Zac Blackerby

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this week's episode, Mason and Katie are joined by Zac Blackerby, the publisher of Auburn's FanNation site Auburn Daily. It's all about Iron Bowl week as both sides tackle storylines ahead of the 87th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers. Also, Zac breaks down the rumors surrounding Auburn's head coaching future, and the writers share their thoughts on each team's start to the basketball season.

