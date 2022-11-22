Skip to main content

All Things Bama Podcast: Iron Bowl Week with Zac Blackerby

Mason and Katie talk with Auburn Daily writer Zac Blackerby to discuss the storylines surrounding the Iron Bowl.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome back to the All Things Bama Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

On this week's episode, Mason and Katie are joined by Zac Blackerby, the publisher of Auburn's FanNation site Auburn Daily. It's all about Iron Bowl week as both sides tackle storylines ahead of the 87th meeting between the Crimson Tide and the Tigers. Also, Zac breaks down the rumors surrounding Auburn's head coaching future, and the writers share their thoughts on each team's start to the basketball season.

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can find the All Things Bama Podcast on Apple, Google, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Coming soon to Amazon!

The Cast:

Mason Smith: The newest member of the BamaCentral staff, Mason Smith covers Alabama football, basketball, recruiting and everything in between. He received his bachelor's degree in Journalism from Alabama State University before earning his master's from the University of Alabama.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Zac Blackerby: Zac is the publisher of Auburn's FanNation site Auburn Daily. Previously, he coverd Auburn as a member of USA Today.

Bryce Young on the Walk of Champions
All Things Bama

Should Bryce Young be up for the Heisman Trophy? All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Blake Sims, Brian Vogler, Western Carolina game program, Nov. 22, 2014
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, November 22, 2022

By Joe Schatz
Auburn Tigers defensive back Jaylin Simpson (36) breaks up a pass intended for Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks (7) at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Alabama defeated Auburn in four overtimes.
All Things Bama

Biggest Rivalry Really Not Up for Debate, Alabama-Auburn: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Shane Lyons
All Things Bama

Shane Lyons Returns to Alabama as Executive Deputy Director of Athletics/Chief Operating Officer

By University of Alabama sports information
Brandon Miller at South Alabama
All Things Bama

Brandon Miller Named SEC Freshman of The Week

By Mason Smith
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball during the Iron Bowl at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021. Alabama Crimson Tide defeated Auburn Tigers
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Leaning into External Factors for Iron Bowl

By Joey Blackwell
Auburn Tigers interim head coach Carnell Williams encourages his team during warm ups before Auburn Tigers take on Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Remembers Cadillac Williams the Player as he Prepares to Face Him as Auburn Coach

By Katie Windham
Nick Saban at Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on the Monday of Iron Bowl Week

By Joey Blackwell