Kristy Curry on Matchup with Larry Vickers, Auburn: 'His Teams are So Well-Coached'

TUSCALOOSA, Ala.— The Alabama women's basketball team, as is the case in any sport, is no stranger to Auburn. The Iron Bowl rivalry is an aspect of the culture of the state of Alabama. The No. 21 Crimson Tide (17-1, 3-1 SEC) will continue that rivalry Thursday night against the Tigers (12-6, 1-3 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT inside Neville Arena.

For first-year Auburn head coach Larry Vickers, hired away from Norfolk State after the Tigers moved on from Johnnie Harris following the conclusion of last season, Thursday's game will not be his first taste of the matchup with Alabama.

During Vickers' stint as the Norfolk State coach, his teams traveled to Coleman Coliseum twice, in December 2022 and November 2024. The second time around, the Spartans were the reigning MEAC champions and had Alabama on the ropes in the fourth quarter before losing 68-58.

The two programs then ended up in each other's bracket at the NCAA Tournament in College Park, Md., last spring. Norfolk State led Maryland, the team that went on to eliminate the Crimson Tide in the Round of 32, by two points at halftime in a 4-vs.-13 game. Had the Spartans been victorious, Alabama would've had to rematch them with its season on the line.

"We always have enjoyed playing and competing against coach's teams. That's the reason that we scheduled them," Curry said Wednesday afternoon. "We just have so much respect for his system and style of play. We understand that we're walking into a situation where they're hungry and we're hungry, and it's Alabama-Auburn. There's so many dynamics, but we understand what we need to do to go down there and be successful."

The Tigers just picked up their first SEC win of the season against Florida on Sunday. Auburn started the Vickers era 8-0 and had won three straight games immediately prior to the start of conference play. Alabama defeated Missouri on the road Monday, but Curry on Wednesday highlighted areas where she felt the team needs to improve from that game which pertain to Thursday's contest.

"We have to rebound the basketball. We have to make sure that we improve our rim finishing," Curry said. "We can't go in there and miss easy baskets. We have to own the paint. And that's from a point-production and a rebounding standpoint, and his teams are so well-coached, and they do such a great job of limiting and shrinking the game. I always say, 'If you could ever get to 60, you have a chance.'"

Teams that score 60-plus on Auburn are 5-1 this season, and the Tigers have only reached that mark once in an SEC game this year, doing so against Florida. The only time Alabama did not score 60 points or more in a game, conference or otherwise (Jan. 1 at South Carolina), it lost. The Crimson Tide is averaging 68 points per outing against SEC teams through four league games. Thursday's Iron Bowl tilt will be broadcast nationally on the SEC Network.

