All Things Bama Podcast: Making the Case for Alabama to Win the 2021 SEC Championship

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Gameday is almost here for the 2021 SEC Football Championship between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama and BamaCentral staff writer Katie Windham joined host Tyler Martin on the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast to preview the matchup one final time before kickoff.

Martin and Windham break down why Alabama has a better chance than most think at knocking off the top-ranked Bulldogs for another conference title crown and reaching another College Football Playoff. The two also dive into the Crimson Tide's huge meeting on the hardwood with No. 3 Gonzaga in Seattle on Saturday night (7 p.m, ESPN2).

Why has Atlanta been so good to Nick Saban and company? Is Alabama as an underdog the most dangerous team in college football? (Spoiler alert: History is on the Crimson Tide's side.) Finally, will quarterback Bryce Young deliver another all-time moment?

What must Nate Oats and Alabama basketball do to contain Gonzaga's Drew Timme and projected lottery-pick Chet Holmgren?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Brad Bohannon, Ric Seritella of NFL Draft Bible and more.

Link to Apple Podcasts