All Things Bama Podcast: Marquis Maze Looks Back on Career, Winning Two National Titles, Expectations for Crimson Tide in 2020

On the latest edition of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by former University of Alabama wide receiver Marquis Maze as the two dive into his career, winning two national championships, and what he expects from the team in 2020.

Maze offers up a story about how quickly things changed in his recruitment when coach Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, how it feels now to look back and be apart of his first signing class, and what his favorite moments of his career are.

He also gives some insight into what fans can expect this season from the Crimson Tide and the gauntlet of a 10-game, SEC-only schedule and things might shake up.

The Tarrant, Ala. native was apart of two teams that won BCS National Championships at the Capstone in 2009 and 2011. He finished his Crimson Tide career with 136 catches, 1,844 yards, and eight touchdowns. Maze was a part of the All-SEC Second Team in 2011, his senior season.

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, and more.

