All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Iron Bowl with the Opelika-Auburn News

Tyler Martin

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin is joined by Auburn reporter Jordan Hill of the Opelika-Auburn News to preview the Iron Bowl and break down the matchup from every angle.  

Will the Tigers be able to stop Alabama's ground game led by running back Najee Harris? What about the passing attack with quarterback Mac Jones and wideout DeVonta Smith?

The Crimson Tide's defense has improved greatly over the course of the last month, but will it continue that progression against Bo Nix and company? 

With Alabama coach Nick Saban sidelined due to COVID-19, how much of a difference will that be in that outcome on Saturday?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

Martin and Hill also give their against-the-spread pick for the game. 

Listeners can find all of Hill's work at oanow.com and on Twitter at @AUBlog or @JordanDavisHill. 

The show is available on Apple, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Anchor. Former guests of the podcast include Eli Gold, Chris Stewart, Bryan Passink, Wimp Sanderson, Barrett Jones, Mike Johnson, Cory Reamer, Bradley Bozeman, Will Lowery, Lawson Schaffer, Kolby Robinson, Shaun Dion Hamilton, Jason Caffey, Kenneth Darby, Rudy Griffin, Keith McCants, JC Latham, James Brockermeyer, Matt Caddell, John Garcia Jr., Dr. Aloiya Earl, Tony Tsoukalas, Langston Wilson and more.

Make sure to like, subscribe, and review wherever you get your podcasts. Thanks for listening, everyone. Stay safe and healthy during this time!

Link to Apple Podcasts

