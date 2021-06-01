All Things Bama Podcast: Previewing the Women's College World Series and Ruston Regional

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

Both of Alabama's diamond sports, baseball and softball, are playing into the month of June.

After winning two games in Hoover, Ala. last week, the Crimson Tide was selected for the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2014. Coach Brad Bohannon's squad will take part in the Ruston Regional starting on Friday afternoon against NC State.

On the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell breakdown the Crimson Tide's chances of moving on to the super regionals and much more.

For the second part of the show, Martin is then joined by BamaCentral's Edwin Stanton and Katie Windham to preview the 2021 Women's College World Series.

Are Alabama and Oklahoma on a collision course to meet in the championship series? Can Montana Fouts continuing delivering in the biggest moments for the Crimson Tide's pitching staff?

Who on Alabama's side of the bracket is the biggest threat to derailing the Crimson Tide's chance at a second national championship?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

