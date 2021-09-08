All Things Bama Podcast: Replacing Christopher Allen, Assessing Bryce Young's Heisman Chances After Week One

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google and Anchor. Make sure to like, rate and subscribe!

The first full weekend of the 2021 college football season is in the books and, to no surprise, Alabama again looks like the team the beat after beating Miami, 44-13.

On the newest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast, host Tyler Martin and staff writer Joey Blackwell break down the best moments from Week 1. Who were the biggest surprises and disappointments over the weekend?

Martin and Blackwell also discuss the impact of the Crimson Tide losing linebacker Christopher Allen to a foot fracture. Who will step up? What can fans expect from the likes of Drew Sanders, Chris Braswell and Dallas Turner?

After a 344-yard, 4-touchdown performance against the Hurricanes, where does quarterback Bryce Young stand in the 2021 Heisman Trophy race? Could he be the Crimson Tide's first signal caller to win the sport's top honor?

Lastly, Alabama basketball got bad news over the weekend with Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett suffering a knee injury that will keep him out of the 2021-22 season. Where do Nate Oats and company turn from here?

