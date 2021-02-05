All Things Bama Podcast: What Do DB Terrion Arnold and RB Camar Wheaton Bring to the Table?

The show is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google, and Anchor

Host Tyler Martin and Sports Illustrated All-American director of football recruiting John Garcia Jr. tie a bow on the University of Alabama's 2021 signing class on the latest episode of the All Things Bama Podcast.

Garcia and Martin break down the Crimson Tide's two newest signees in defensive back Terrion Arnold and running back Camar Wheaton. Who are their pro comparisons and what do they bring to coach Nick Saban's program?

The two also dive into which 2021 signees have the opportunity to play the quickest at the Capstone. Is it an offensive lineman like JC Latham or Tommy Brockermeyer? Cornerbacks Ga'Quincy McKinstry or Khyree Jackson? Or one of the four elite receivers like Christian Leary, JoJo Earle, Jacorey Brooks, or Agiye Hall?

What is there to know about Alabama's most recent 2022 commitment in Walter Bob Jr? How quickly will he rise up the recruiting rankings?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

