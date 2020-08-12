All Things Bama Podcast: Will the Big Ten/Pac-12 Regret Their Decisions to Cancel?

All Things Bama Podcast host Tyler Martin is joined by staff writer Joey Blackwell to dive into and recap the recent events in the college football world.

Despite the Big Ten and Pac 12 cancelling their seasons, the SEC, Big 12, and ACC are moving right along toward a fall season. Will the two who canceled regret it?

Martin and Blackwell also explain why a spring season is not feasible for those two conferences.

There is a leadership divide in college football and the two analyze what went into the Big Ten and Pac-12’s decisions and why it feels rushed and unfair to the athletes and coaches in those conferences.

What will a Power Three season look like? Can we still have a true national champion and College Football Playoff? Will players from the Big Ten and Pac-12 try to transfer and become eligible immediately at other schools?

Find out all this and more on the All Things Bama Podcast.

