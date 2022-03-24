Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
NCAAB
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
College Basketball

Dontaie Allen Announces Plan to Transfer From Kentucky

March Madness is still going on, but the transfer portal is already heating up.

Kentucky redshirt sophomore guard Dontaie Allen announced on Twitter that he is transferring from the Wildcats on Thursday.

“Wow. This journey has been like no other. I can't thank Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me unconditionally through the highs and lows,“ Allen tweeted. “A kid from Kentucky given an unbelievable opportunity to play for his dream school. This wouldn't feel right without thanking all of my coaches, brothers, the trainers, the staff, Big Blue Nation and everyone who made my last three years so special.” 

“Lexington, Kentucky will forever be home. Lexington, Kentucky will forever be my home. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Allen was a four-star recruit in 2019, per 247Sports. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019-2020, and averaged 14 minutes per games in 22 games last season. However, this season, Allen’s playing time dipped to 6.5 minutes per game in just 19 games.

Over his Kentucky career, Allen averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Kentucky is coming off one of their most disappointing men’s NCAA tournament performances in recent memory, having lost to No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the first round.

More College Basketball Coverage: 

• Report: UMass Targeting Frank Martin as Program‘s Next Coach
• Duke vs. Texas Tech Odds, Bets, and Picks for Sweet 16 matchup
• Skyy Clark Highlights 2022

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Kyrie Irving celebrating with the Nets.
Play
NBA

NYC Mayor Announces Unvaccinated Players Can Play at Home

He said this was about “putting New York City-based performers on a level-playing field.”

By Joseph Salvador
Odell-Beckham-Rams
Play
NFL

Former NFL GM Suggests Chiefs Sign OBJ After Hill Trade

Could Kansas City land a new star receiver after trading Tyreek Hill?

By Michael Shapiro
Tyreek Hill before competing at the 2022 Pro Bowl Skills Showdown.
Play
Extra Mustard

Tyreek Hill Names Dolphins Player He’s Most Excited to Meet

Miami’s new star couldn’t help but poke some fun at his new teammate’s name.

By Joseph Salvador
Mike Gundy speaks in front a crowd.
College Football

Mike Gundy ‘Hearing’ Big 12 Could Go to 14 Teams in Future

The Oklahoma State football coach believes the conference will be getting bigger soon.

By Daniel Chavkin
the-office
Play
Extra Mustard

Celebrating Anniversary of ‘The Office’ Debut by Remembering Its Top Sports Moments

With ‘The Office’ turning 17 years old, here are iconic sports moments from the show.

By Jimmy Traina
gavel, court
MLB

Jonah Keri Sentenced to 21 Months for Domestic Assault

The baseball journalist will be in prison after being convicted of domestic assault against his ex-wife.

By Mike McDaniel
kaitlyn-saunders-introducing
Play
More Sports

11-Year-Old Kaitlyn Saunders Lifts Spirits With Her Figure Skating Performances

Get to know the “The Skate Kid,” the young Black girl who inspired many around the country with her touching tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement in 2020.

By Senita Brooks
Davante Adams during his introductory press conference with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Davante Adams Addresses Leaving Packers, Aaron Rodgers

He called Rodgers “the greatest quarterback to play the game.”

By Joseph Salvador