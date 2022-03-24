Dontaie Allen Announces Plan to Transfer From Kentucky

March Madness is still going on, but the transfer portal is already heating up.

Kentucky redshirt sophomore guard Dontaie Allen announced on Twitter that he is transferring from the Wildcats on Thursday.

“Wow. This journey has been like no other. I can't thank Big Blue Nation enough for embracing me unconditionally through the highs and lows,“ Allen tweeted. “A kid from Kentucky given an unbelievable opportunity to play for his dream school. This wouldn't feel right without thanking all of my coaches, brothers, the trainers, the staff, Big Blue Nation and everyone who made my last three years so special.”

“Lexington, Kentucky will forever be home. Lexington, Kentucky will forever be my home. After much thought and consideration, I have decided to put my name in the transfer portal.”

Allen was a four-star recruit in 2019, per 247Sports. He redshirted as a freshman in 2019-2020, and averaged 14 minutes per games in 22 games last season. However, this season, Allen’s playing time dipped to 6.5 minutes per game in just 19 games.

Over his Kentucky career, Allen averaged 3.9 points and 1.4 rebounds per game.

Kentucky is coming off one of their most disappointing men’s NCAA tournament performances in recent memory, having lost to No. 15 Saint Peter’s in the first round.

