Report: UMass Targeting Frank Martin as Program‘s Next Coach

Former South Carolina coach Frank Martin has reportedly emerged as a target in UMass's search for its next coach, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Martin met with UMass officials on Tuesday and both parties are expected to meet again in person on Thursday. The news comes less than two weeks after South Carolina fired Martin after 10 seasons with the program.

UMass athletic director Ryan Bamford fired former coach Matt McCall on March 1 in order to get a head start on the search for the Minutemen’s next men's coach, according to MassLive.com.

Martin guided the Gamecocks to an 18-13 record in 2021-22. South Carolina started 1-4 in conference play but found a way to win eight of its last 13 games before losing in the second round of the Southeastern Conference tournament.

The Gamecocks made a surprise Final Four run in 2017 as a No. 7 seed under Martin’s leadership. It was the program’s first Final Four appearance.

Martin spent five seasons as a coach at Kansas State prior to his time at South Carolina.

