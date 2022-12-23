It Wasn't Just Another Top Recruiting Class by Nick Saban, But an Answer: All Things CW

The All Things CW notes column by Christopher Walsh will appear in five parts this week, one (nearly) each day. This is ...

Take 4

Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

If you haven't seen this before from Nick Saban, or the Alabama Crimson Tide during his tenure, you're either really young or haven't been paying close attention.

Over and over it's been the same thing. Doubt Saban? Fine. Write off the Crimson Tide, ok. Claim, again, that the dynasty is over, and this time you really mean it. ... whatever.

Every time Saban and Alabama have come back strong.

He's like the college football version of the drinking bird toy, remember those? As soon as things start to dip down a little, he springs right back up and somehow looks even more upright than before.

Try imagining one with a straw hat.

The pattern, though is there, and impossible to argue against.

Recruiting rules were altered to curtail the coach. They didn't slow him down.

The game was geared to favor offenses. Saban adjusted.

The transfer portal became a thing and many believed would level things out somewhat. He used it as well as anyone, filling key gaps in his lineup.

Every time there's been a significant change, Saban has stuck with what's worked for him while essentially asking "Ok, is this the way it's going to be?" and then figures out the best way to use it to his advantage.

That's why this recruiting class was so important for Alabama. The vultures and energy vampires were beginning to circle again because, gasp, the Crimson Tide only finished fifth in the CFP rankings.

It was also the first early-signing day after the offseason dust up with Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher after Saban said the Aggies "bought" all their players last year.

My how things have changed since Smart called Saban's comments "despicable." The Aggies went 5-7 and missed out on playing in a bowl game, and have had scores of transfers.

And then Fisher actually had this to say after not having one of the best recruiting classes this year:

"I knew eventually there would be pay-for-play, but I did not know it would be NIL like it came about. The problem with all of it is that there is no consistency and rules. And then when you get into the (transfer portal), there is so much tampering going on. It is utterly ridiculous. It is a joke. It’s an absolute joke. We are only in college football."

I don't even know where to begin on that. Neither did Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who comments on everything. He simply went with a tweet of a facepalm emoji.

We won't know for years, but Alabama's latest signing class has the potential to be as good, if not better, than any in history.

Take a quick look at how this year's class looks on a depth chart and you'll get a feel for just how impressive haul this was for Saban, with Alabama named the 2023 national recruiting champion even before one the best cornerbacks, Desmond Ricks, committed and signed on Thursday.

The players who were rated as being 5-star talents by any of the major services, or the among the top 32 players on the SI99, are bolded:

QB: Eli Holstein, Dylan Lonergan

RB: Justice Haynes , Richard Young

, WR: Malik Benson , Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton

, Jalen Hale, Jaren Hamilton TE: Ty Lockwood

OL: Kadyn Proctor , Olaus Alinen, Wilkin Formby, Rock McElderry, Miles McVay

, Olaus Alinen, Wilkin Formby, Rock McElderry, Miles McVay DL: James Smith , Edric Hill, Hunter Osborne, Jordan Renaud

, Edric Hill, Hunter Osborne, Jordan Renaud LB: Keon Keeley , Qua Russaw , Justin Jefferson, Yhonzae Pierre

, , Justin Jefferson, Yhonzae Pierre DB: Caleb Downs , Desmond Ricks , Jahlil Hurley, Brayson Hubbard, Tony Mitchell

, , Jahlil Hurley, Brayson Hubbard, Tony Mitchell K: Conor Talty

On paper it's not just an epic class, but an all-star team. It's like an NFL team having nine first-round draft picks.

Some of these players the Crimson Tide had rated higher than the services, as well, especially one of the quarterbacks.

But also look at the measurements of the offensive linemen before they spend a single day in the Alabama weight room: 6-6 315, 6-7 295, 6-3 350, 6-6 358 and 6-7 330. Take a guess at which one is for the player SI's John Garcia Jr. had listed as the No. 9-overall player in the nation (it's the last one).

With all that in mind, there were three telling things about Saban's press conference on Wednesday regarding this year's signing class.

1) He didn't single anyone out.

Had Saban commented on player he probably would have had to mention at least 15.

2) The coach immediately talked about the character of the class.

It's everything nowadays, especially during the NIL era.

One thing that Saban's know for years is that there's nothing stopping someone who had his hand out as a recruit from doing so again. That's the kind of player who often becomes a distraction, and knows he has leverage over the coach.

However, money is obviously a factor nowadays with NIL. Alabama has numerous advantages on top of whatever is being promised elsewhere.

Among them is Alabama's NFL success. Players have a greater chance of seeing a lot more money on the other end if they play for the Crimson Tide.

But Saban can pretty well say the same of the active players through NIL deals.

For example, the latest On3 NIL Valuations have quarterback Bryce Young at the top at $3.5 million, with linebacker Will Anderson Jr. fifth at $1.7 million, and cornerback Kool-Aid McKinstry in the Top 25 at $796,000.

The highest valuation of a player from Kansas State, Alabama's upcoming opponent in the Sugar Bowl, is running back Deuce Vaughn at $293,000. The quarterback, Adrian Martinez, as at $138.000.

3) Saban still loves recruiting.

He's that rare coach who's great at recruiting, at coaching and at being sort the CEO of the team (although he refers to it as being like a bus and he's driving). He's still outworking the competition, and that's not going to change.

"I like it all," he said. "I watch every player that we recruit. I make an evaluation. We come to an evaluation and an agreement as a staff. And then I love the relationship-building process. I love when guys visit here and you get to visit with them and develop relationships with them, see what's important to them in recruiting. And also the recruiting process when you go out on the road, meet their high school coaches and their families. And when their families come here and visit.

"There's nothing about the recruiting process that I don't really enjoy. I enjoy it all."

So the next time you hear a critic or opposing fan talk about the demise of Saban or the Crimson Tide, here's all you need to tell them: Go read a shampoo bottle.

See Also:

Take 1: 15 Thoughts Following an Unbelievable Weekend in Sports

Take 2: College Football Won't Be the Same Without Its Pirate King

Take 3: Suspense, Drama, Excitement? They've Become Scarce on Signing Day

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE