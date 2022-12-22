Alabama Adds Another Piece to Top Signing Class with CB Desmond Ricks

Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide already wrapped up the No. 1 spot in Sports Illustrated's 2023 recruiting rankings early Thursday morning, but in the afternoon, it added another highly-rated prospect to the group.

Cornerback Desmond Ricks announced his commitment to Alabama Thursday evening, choosing the Crimson Tide over the likes of LSU and Florida.

During his announcement ceremony, Ricks said he made his choice Wednesday and called Saban to let him know.

He becomes the 28th overall member and seventh 5-star prospect by some outlets in Alabama's 2023 joining the likes of safety Caleb Downs, edge rusher Keon Keely, offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, Justice Haynes and Carver High School products James Smith and Qua Russaw, who committed Wednesday.

As a safety, Downs is the top overall prospect in Alabama's class, but Ricks joins Jahlil Hurley as a cornerback in the 2023 class.

Back in October, Ricks reclassified from the class of 2024 to be a part of the 2023 class. He took official visits to Alabama, Florida and LSU before ultimately deciding to sign with the Crimson Tide.

Ricks is the latest in a long line of prospects out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida with current players on the roster like JC Latham, Tyler Booker and Ja'Corey Brooks and former players like Evan Neal, Bo Scarborough and Dylan Moses. He grew up in Virginia before playing his final two years of high school football for IMG in Florida.

Despite the same last name and high school, Ricks has not relation to current Alabama defensive back Eli Ricks.



