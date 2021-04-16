Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2021
Today is ... National Librarian Day
Today's Crimson Tide schedule
Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at War Eagle Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day
Women's Golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., All Day
Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Fort Worth, TX., 5 p.m. CT
Softball: Alabama vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Baseball: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats
Crimson Tide results
Women's Golf: After its second round of play at Greystone Golf and Country Club, the Crimson Tide found itself in seventh place with a team score of 1-over par 289. Freshman Benedetta Moresco led Alabama with a score of 2-under par 70. Approaching day three, Alabama trails six conference rivals, including leader LSU.
Men's Tennis: Alabama fell to LSU 4-1 in its Thursday afternoon conference road match. Senior Zhe Zhou was a standout for the Crimson Tide, as he picked up its lone win of the day in a straight-set. Alabama closes its regular season Saturday on the road against Texas A&M.
Did you notice?
- There's a new statue on campus, this one honoring Joe Sewell, former Alabama player and coach, and member of the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. If you ever wonder why Sewell-Thomas Stadium is nicknamed "The Joe," then he's your answer.
- For perspective... just to show how dominant defensive lineman Christian Barmore can be on the interior.
- LA Sparks owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson sure seems happy with the pick of Alabama's Jasmine Walker. As a player, Johnson wasn't known for his shot, so he should avoid playing HORSE with the newest first round pick.
Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:
141 days
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant