Crimson Tide Roll Call: April 16, 2021

Track & Field, Cross Country: Alabama at War Eagle Invitational, Auburn, Ala., All Day

Women's Golf: Alabama at SEC Championships, Birmingham, Ala., All Day

Gymnastics: Alabama at NCAA Championships, Fort Worth, TX., 5 p.m. CT

Softball: Alabama vs Florida, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Baseball: Alabama vs Auburn, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, Watch/Listen/Live Stats

Women's Golf: After its second round of play at Greystone Golf and Country Club, the Crimson Tide found itself in seventh place with a team score of 1-over par 289. Freshman Benedetta Moresco led Alabama with a score of 2-under par 70. Approaching day three, Alabama trails six conference rivals, including leader LSU.

Men's Tennis: Alabama fell to LSU 4-1 in its Thursday afternoon conference road match. Senior Zhe Zhou was a standout for the Crimson Tide, as he picked up its lone win of the day in a straight-set. Alabama closes its regular season Saturday on the road against Texas A&M.

There's a new statue on campus, this one honoring Joe Sewell, former Alabama player and coach, and member of the Pro Baseball Hall of Fame. If you ever wonder why Sewell-Thomas Stadium is nicknamed "The Joe," then he's your answer.

For perspective... just to show how dominant defensive lineman Christian Barmore can be on the interior.

LA Sparks owner Earvin "Magic" Johnson sure seems happy with the pick of Alabama's Jasmine Walker. As a player, Johnson wasn't known for his shot, so he should avoid playing HORSE with the newest first round pick.

April 16, 1983: In his first spring game as Alabama’s head coach, Ray Perkins watched the White beat the Red, 14-11. A crowd of 23,000 was on-hand to see a total of 81 passes for 446 yards through the air. However, the star of the game was defensive tackle Jon Hand, who landed the "Dixie Howell MVP" honor. — Bryant Museum

"I think I'm telling the truth. I sat by Ray Perkins at the Hall of Fame dinner in New York, and at that time he didn't know he was our coach and I didn't either." – Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

